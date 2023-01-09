How To Enhance Natural Light and Energy Efficiency in Your Cleveland Home
on January 9, 2023
Having natural light and energy efficiency throughout the home is a top priority for many homeowners. Allow us to help you find the best replacement windows and doors to achieve this goal.
Windows
Replacement windows are an excellent way to increase both natural light and energy efficiency in your home. Natural light has many benefits, including making your rooms seem larger and providing your home with warmth. As for energy efficiency, installing energy-efficient products in your home can help keep your home comfortable year-round and aid in lowering your home’s energy bill.
Here are some of the most popular window styles to consider:
- Double-hung windows are classic and work well in many home styles, including those found throughout Cleveland. These windows are easy to use, great for ventilation and provide plenty of natural light. With two operable sashes, you can open them to let more fresh air into your home.
- Casement windows are another popular option for many homeowners because of their unobstructed views and ample glass space to let in natural light.
- If you are thinking about adding windows to the front of your home, look into installing a bay or bow window. These windows extrude out of your home and have multiple windows side by side. With this design, natural light can come in from multiple angles and fill the room.
Each of these windows are available in wood, vinyl and fiberglass options to fit your style and budget needs. Several of these products, including our Lifestyle wood windows and our 250 Series vinyl windows, are ENERGY STAR certified and provide your home with excellent energy efficiency.
Doors
Sliding patio doors are another great addition to your home that can increase natural lighting. These patio doors are easy to use and do not take up a lot of space, giving you flexibility in your furniture placement. We offer sliding doors in wood, vinyl or fiberglass to fit your needs so you can achieve all of your goals.
We’ve spent lots of time ensuring our products go above and beyond when it comes to energy efficiency. We have several product lines that are ENERGY STAR certified to keep your home comfortable year-round and help lower your energy bill, and look good doing it.
Creating a New Space
A great room to combine your goals of brightening your home with natural light while maintaining energy efficiency is your sunroom, as these are typically filled with windows. Sometimes, they may get too hot or too cold depending on the weather. Replacing the current windows with Pella's energy-efficient styles can make it possible for you to enjoy the space throughout every season. Also called four-season rooms, sunrooms are perfect for relaxing and feeling closer to nature.
Take a look at some four-season rooms we’ve done in your local area:
- These Richfield, OH, homeowners were looking to change their old screened-in patio to a temperature-controlled four-season room. We installed energy-efficient wood casement windows to regulate the room’s temperature, so the homeowners could comfortably enjoy the space year-round.
- This Akron, OH, homeowner was looking to renovate their four-season room with the goal of making the space more energy efficient and comfortable year-round. We installed fiberglass casement windows, which provided a beautiful view of the homeowner’s pond and greatly improved the space’s energy efficiency.
- This Strasburg, OH, home had several wood windows installed surrounding the entryway to provide tons of natural light, uninterrupted views and a beautiful interior. We used a variety of picture and casement windows to provide a large expanse of glass, maximizing light and visibility. The end result of this installation is a striking entryway that showcases the beauty and craftsmanship of our wood products.
Maximize Natural Light and Energy Efficiency in Your Home with Pella Windows and Doors
At Pella, we are all about providing options for your window style, color and accessories that add convenience, energy efficiency, beauty and more! Schedule a free consultation with one of our window experts now to get started on your window replacement journey.
