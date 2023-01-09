How To Enhance Natural Light and Energy Efficiency in Your Cleveland Home

Replacement windows are an excellent way to increase both natural light and energy efficiency in your home. Natural light has many benefits, including making your rooms seem larger and providing your home with warmth. As for energy efficiency, installing energy-efficient products in your home can help keep your home comfortable year-round and aid in lowering your home’s energy bill.

Here are some of the most popular window styles to consider:

Double-hung windows are classic and work well in many home styles, including those found throughout Cleveland. These windows are easy to use, great for ventilation and provide plenty of natural light. With two operable sashes, you can open them to let more fresh air into your home.

Casement windows are another popular option for many homeowners because of their unobstructed views and ample glass space to let in natural light.

If you are thinking about adding windows to the front of your home, look into installing a bay or bow window. These windows extrude out of your home and have multiple windows side by side. With this design, natural light can come in from multiple angles and fill the room.

Each of these windows are available in wood, vinyl and fiberglass options to fit your style and budget needs. Several of these products, including our Lifestyle wood windows and our 250 Series vinyl windows, are ENERGY STAR certified and provide your home with excellent energy efficiency.