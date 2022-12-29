Modernizing Your Home with Pella Windows & Doors

Many homes are designed with large glass windows which gives the property a stylish look. You can implement this design style with casement, awning, or fixed windows. Casement and awning windows are notable because of their large glass area. The difference between the two window types is that casement windows are hinged on the side while awning windows are hinged at the top.

For example, this North Royalton, Ohio, homeowner wanted to replace their outdated bow window. We installed new wood casement windows which not only updated the home’s look, but also provided more natural lighting.

If you want more natural light to brighten your home, you can also install large, fixed windows. This window type does not open, but it can maximize the amount of natural light coming into your home.

If casement or awning windows aren’t what you need, you can work with our team to create custom windows that match your home’s architecture and increase the natural lighting throughout your home.