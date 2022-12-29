Modernizing Your Home with Pella Windows & Doors
Many homeowners want to modernize the look of their home. Fortunately, with Pella, this is an easy task. Discover how we can help you update your home’s design and enhance its curb appeal.
Black Windows
Black windows look incredibly stunning and can really modernize a home’s look. For example, black windows against white siding make a bold statement because of the stark black-and-white color contrast. Black windows also look amazing on brick homes and houses with wood accents. We offer several windows that come in contemporary black finishes, including our wood and fiberglass product lines and the exteriors of our vinyl windows.
This newly built home in Moreland Hills, Ohio, showcases all of the modern finishes, including black windows. We installed wood windows with large uninterrupted glass space to fit the home’s modern aesthetic. The black finish and satin nickel hardware add a contemporary finishing touch to this gorgeous home.
Casement or Awning Windows
Many homes are designed with large glass windows which gives the property a stylish look. You can implement this design style with casement, awning, or fixed windows. Casement and awning windows are notable because of their large glass area. The difference between the two window types is that casement windows are hinged on the side while awning windows are hinged at the top.
For example, this North Royalton, Ohio, homeowner wanted to replace their outdated bow window. We installed new wood casement windows which not only updated the home’s look, but also provided more natural lighting.
If you want more natural light to brighten your home, you can also install large, fixed windows. This window type does not open, but it can maximize the amount of natural light coming into your home.
If casement or awning windows aren’t what you need, you can work with our team to create custom windows that match your home’s architecture and increase the natural lighting throughout your home.
Sliding Patio Doors
Sliding doors are another option for modernizing your home. Patio doors are essential to your home because they provide an easy access point from your property’s interior to your yard or patio area. These glass doors are also easy to use and don’t take up extra space, giving you more flexibility in arranging your furniture.
Fiberglass Windows
Our fiberglass windows have sleek frames and thin profiles to maximize the glass space. Fiberglass windows not only deliver a modern look, but they are also incredibly durable and easy to use. In addition, these windows provide a timeless style with an updated color palette, including the contemporary choice of black.
This North Ridgeville, OH, home had old windows that were high maintenance and were letting in drafts. We replaced the old windows with new fiberglass casement windows that were low maintenance and energy efficient.
