Patio Door Design Ideas For Your Cleveland Home

Adding a transom window is another way to fancify your hinged patio doors. A transom window is a window that is set above a door or a larger window. Adding a transom window above and on either side of your hinged door can bring in more natural light and make the entrance feel even grander. To enhance your traditional home, you can also install an arched transom window above your French patio door. You can add large arched transom windows if you have tall ceilings for a more dramatic effect.

This Strasburg, OH, home used a variety of wood windows to surround the wood-hinged door to provide unobstructed views of the outdoors and a beautiful interior. The ample glass space on the patio door and the casement, picture, and special-shaped windows maximize light and visibility.