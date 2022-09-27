Patio Door Design Ideas For Your Cleveland Home
If your home has an outdoor patio, you know a patio door is essential for providing easy access to your outdoor area while also functioning as an efficient partition from the rest of your home.
You don't need to settle for a basic patio door. Discover the many stylish options Pella offers.
Sliding Patio Doors
Sliding patio doors are an excellent option for any home. They are functional without taking up the space of a traditional hinged door. Sliding patio doors can come in different sizes. For example, you can install a four-panel sliding glass door. This door allows more light to shine into your home. You also have the option to open a sliding door from the middle or side of the panels.
Multi-Slide Patio Doors
If you are looking for a style showstopper, try our multi-slide patio door. These patio doors can come with up to ten panels. The multiple panels open up and tuck into the pockets of a wall to create a wide entryway. The glass walls provide amazing views from all angles, bringing in lots of sunlight. Our multi-slide patio doors are a great way to blur the line between your indoors and outdoors. The spacious area created by these doors gives your guests plenty of room to mingle and travel freely from your patio to your living room and vice versa.
Classic Hinged Patio Doors with Traditional Grilles
French hinged patio doors add unique design character to your home, especially if your property has a traditional or historic aesthetic. Traditional grilles help enhance the look of your patio doors. For example, many homeowners opt for traditional grilles with a black and white finish for a one-of-a-kind look.
Popular patio door design choices include:
- White patio doors to illuminate your room and make it feel bigger.
- Black-hinged doors to modernize your patio door area without sacrificing the hinged door look.
Hinged Doors with Transom Windows
Adding a transom window is another way to fancify your hinged patio doors. A transom window is a window that is set above a door or a larger window. Adding a transom window above and on either side of your hinged door can bring in more natural light and make the entrance feel even grander. To enhance your traditional home, you can also install an arched transom window above your French patio door. You can add large arched transom windows if you have tall ceilings for a more dramatic effect.
This Strasburg, OH, home used a variety of wood windows to surround the wood-hinged door to provide unobstructed views of the outdoors and a beautiful interior. The ample glass space on the patio door and the casement, picture, and special-shaped windows maximize light and visibility.
Sliding Doors With Blinds or Shades Between the Glass
While we love the natural sunlight that pours into our homes, sometimes we want to control the amount of light that enters our house; that's where our blinds and shades come in. Of course, typical blinds and shades you put on your doors need dusting and cleaning, but our blinds and shades are between your doors' glass panes for convenience and do not require extra cleaning. Between-the-glass blinds also allow you privacy when you want.
Patio Door Design Enhancements
Regardless of the patio door style you choose, there's even more you can do to achieve the ideal design for your home.
Thicker or Thinner Trim on Your Doors
A thicker trim around your patio doors can make the entrance seem grander; it also can be used to show a distinct difference between two side-by-side doors. You can also choose the opposite and go for a thinner trim to allow more glass space and blend the door into your home's exterior.
The homeowner of this 1950s Mentor home wanted to replace their hinged patio doors to open the area more and improve the home's energy efficiency. We installed two sliding doors for this project. The patio doors were set side by side, with a thick trim separating them. The new sliding doors also feature prairie grilles to add a bit of charm and character.
Customizing Your Doors
Our sliding patio doors can come in several sizes. For example, you can get larger or smaller panels to fit your patio opening and create enough space to walk in and out. You can also customize your hinged patio doors to fit your needs.
This historic Akron home replaced their French patio door. We installed a 50" double French patio door with custom-sized sidelights and special mulls to mimic the original doors' dimensions. The new windows and doors maintained the historic look while adding functionality and creating an elegant, grand entrance.
