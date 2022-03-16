Sunroom Window and Door Design Ideas for Your Cleveland Home

Using windows in combinations is a great way to maximize your sunroom’s wall space to let in sunlight. For example, both awning and casement windows have lots of unobstructed glass space; you can have these window types next to each other to increase the view even more. For example, having large casement windows next to each other and then awning windows below those can create an exciting look. Both of those window types also allow for ventilation so that you can enjoy the fresh air in your sunroom.

For example, this Cleveland homeowner lived right on Lake Erie and loved to take advantage of her sunroom. Unfortunately, the sunroom often went unused for three of the four seasons due to Ohio weather. With our help, though, we installed a combination of awning and casement durable vinyl windows that protected the sunroom from the elements. The newly installed windows also impressed the homeowners regarding the increased functionality, ventilation and style, all at an affordable price.

Opening your casement and awning fiberglass windows has also just gotten easier with our easy-slide operator; with a simple slide, you can open and close your sunroom windows.

Another option for your sunroom windows is single- or double-hung windows. These windows are easy to open and close and also allow for ventilation. Sash windows are a common type of window for many different home styles, including those in the Cleveland area. You can line the walls with your double-hung windows to create an easy-to-use and stunning sunroom that allows fresh air to create the best atmosphere.

Custom or specialty-shaped windows are other great options to maximize the space in your sunroom. If your sunroom has a unique look or architectural shape, you can add a custom window to fill in the wall space. For example, if your sunroom has a pointed wall leading to the roof, you can fill that wall space with a fixed triangular window for added light. You can also use special shaped windows to add some interest. For example, you could add a circle window for some variety above your casement or double-hung windows. You could also choose to add a picture window with an arched top to create a unique look or match the traditional look and window style found throughout the rest of your home.