Dover, DE Windows and Doors

Blending history and modernity, Delaware’s capital city is brimming with culture and exciting things to do. Enjoy a meal at one of Dover’s unique eateries, or grab a beer at a local craft brewery. Spend some time outdoors at one of the city’s public parks, or relax at a nearby beach — the closest one to Dover is only a 15-minute drive away. For Dover residents seeking to maintain their home’s unique look while also updating its performance, Pella of Eastern Shore has the innovative window and door solutions to help.
Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Dover
Bay Windows
Jutting out beyond the paneled exteriors of Dover homes are timeless bay windows. This configuration of three windows features a fixed window in the center, flanked by operable double-hung or casement windows on either side. Together, these form an angular curve that extends past the walls of the home, adding space to the room it’s in.
Fiberglass Windows
Pella’s proprietary fiberglass is the strongest material for windows and a popular choice among coastal homes. In addition to being versatile, highly durable, and low maintenance, fiberglass windows are long-lasting and can stand up to Dover’s salty air and seasonal temperature extremes.
Energy-Efficient Materials
Energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes can help cut energy costs and maintain comfort in your home, especially during Dover’s warm summers and chilly winters. For superior energy efficiency, look for products with the ENERGY STAR® rating, as these meet more stringent energy requirements.
Stylish Front Doors
One of the first things you’ll notice on a Dover home is its front door. Our durable, customizable fiberglass front doors can elevate the look of your home while reinforcing its design style and boosting curb appeal. Choose a traditional wood grain finish that looks just like the real thing or opt for a pop of color. You can even customize it further with embossed accents and glass.
