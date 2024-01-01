Owensboro, KY Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Owensboro
Full of signature attractions like the iconic Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and the beautiful Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in Owensboro. Located on the Ohio River, the city’s undeniable charm attracts a multitude of people eager to establish new roots and enjoy Owensboro’s vibrant offerings. Local homeowners looking to increase their home’s resale value or achieve a new design vision are choosing new replacement windows to enhance their property’s curb appeal.
Owensboro Popular Local Trends & Styles
Casement Windows
Commonly installed above the kitchen sink or in tight corners, a casement window’s convenient crank feature makes it one of the most-easy-to-reach windows you can install in your home. The window’s expansive pane is also popular as it offers a larger view of your home’s natural surroundings.
Double-Hung Windows
Similar to casement windows, double-hung windows also improve the cross-ventilation in your home. Equipped with a top and bottom sash, double-hung windows slide up like a regular window, but can also slide down. This creates two openings, promoting better airflow. Double-hung windows are a versatile style choice, bringing a classic look to contemporary or historic homes.
Front Doors
A front door can do more than be an entry and exit point. Transform it into a unique statement piece that enhances your home’s curb appeal. Explore the Pella front door selection that features gorgeous colors, sizes, and hardware options.
Sliding Glass Patio Doors
Perfect for patios or backyards, sliding doors create a seamless connection between your home and outdoor areas. Sliding glass doors come in wood, fiberglass, or vinyl styles and can be designed with two to four panel configurations.
