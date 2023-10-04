Five Signs The Windows on Your Memphis Home Need to be Replaced
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on October 4, 2023
Are you wondering if it is time to replace your windows? The decision to begin the window replacement process is significant, and it is essential to ensure that you are making the right choice before proceeding. High-quality windows provide ventilation, give your home an aesthetic upgrade, are energy-efficient, reduce noise, and, most importantly, keep your home safe and secure. If your windows are not performing any of the above tasks, it may be time to consider replacing them.
Whether you have a home in Collierville, Arlington, Midtown, High-Point Terrace, East Memphis, or Bartlett, it's worth checking if your windows need replacing—especially if you have not had them upgraded in the past ten years. Look out for the signs below to determine if your windows require replacement.
5 Signs You May Need New Windows
1. Uncomfortable Drafts or Poor Energy Efficiency
Many homeowners upgrade their windows for better energy efficiency, particularly in winter when drafty windows cause high utility bills. Improper window installation can also contribute to drafts sneaking into your home. Checking the level, plumb, bowing, and square can help determine if your windows were installed correctly. Ensuring proper installation of your windows can significantly improve the comfort of your home and lower your energy bills.
If you have noticed any signs of fading in your home, it could be due to poor energy efficiency from your windows. For example, if your wooden floors or furniture appear faded where sunlight shines into your home, it may be time to upgrade to Pella windows. These windows come with low emissivity (Low E) glass coatings that provide layers of thermal protection inside insulating glass. This blocks harmful UV rays, preventing fading and improving energy efficiency. With Pella Windows, many customers see a return on their investment in just a few years. Moreover, Pella hires only the best installation teams to ensure a solid installation for their customers.
2. Difficult to Operate
A malfunctioning window can be a source of frustration, and if it is painted shut, it can even pose a fire hazard. If you're having trouble opening your windows, consider replacing them with Pella. We offer a variety of styles that open in different ways, and can be customized with various finishes, screens, grille patterns, and hardware options.
Popular windows in Memphis include casement or awning windows. Select casement and awning windows at Pella are now available with our innovative Easy Slide Operator. This eliminates the need for manual cranking to open the windows, allowing you to simply slide to open and close.
3. Outdated Style or Poor Curb Appeal
Windows are often considered the eyes of a home. Because of this, they play a crucial role in determining your property's value in the future. If a window looks outdated or unappealing, now is probably the right time to upgrade it. You will not only benefit from the updated aesthetics but can also increase the value of your home.
Additionally, windows can help establish a consistent design element throughout the house, from traditional to modern styles. Whether renovating a historic property in Central Gardens or updating a home in Binghamton, selecting the right windows is essential to enhancing your home and its value.
4. Outdoor Noise
Living in an urban area of Memphis can be challenging, especially because of the noise pollution, which can disrupt your sleep and affect your overall well-being. Pella's noise-reducing windows can help you mitigate this problem. While there is no completely noise-free window, Pella's windows come very close. Using multiple panes and thicker glass, our windows can help dampen different sounds at varying frequencies. Plus, we guarantee proper installation with airtight insulation around the window frames. If you want more peace and quiet, upgrading to Pella's noise-resistant windows is the way to go.
5. Damaged Windows
Homeowners face significant challenges with damaged windows, which can occur from various types of damage, not just broken glass. Other forms of window damage include:
- Water damage
- Consistent condensation
- Cracks
- Chips
When a window is damaged, it can happen in several ways. The frame or glass may get exposed to the elements, allowing insects and allergens to enter through the cracks, which can lead to various other issues. Additionally, having a damaged window is unappealing and can affect your curb appeal. Not to mention, damaged windows can also hinder your comfort and the window's function. If you notice any damage to your window, it should be replaced.
Choose Replacement Windows from Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown
If you are considering replacing your windows and want expert guidance, Pella of Memphis can help. Our team of experts will help you weigh the options and choose from our wide range of high-quality windows built to last. New Pella windows offer many benefits, including easy ventilation, improved energy efficiency, reduced noise, better curb appeal, and increased safety.
If you are interested in seeing our windows in person, please contact Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown at (901) 316-0166 to schedule a consultation with one of our experts. Alternatively, visit our showroom at 3092 Village Shops Drive, Suite 16, Germantown, Tennessee.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.