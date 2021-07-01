For a purely functional feature, window hardware is surprisingly stylish. The right mix of finish and frame can make your windows demand attention and seamlessly tie into your entire interior aesthetic.

Today, timeless functionality meets modern design and innovation, giving you more ways to meet your needs and match your style.

Types of Window Hardware

When most people think of hardware, they think of one thing: handles. Window handles are typically the most visible piece of hardware. But there are other types of hardware that impact the design — and functionality — of your windows. And it even varies by the type of window.

Sash Lifts

Sliding sash windows open with one glass panel gliding along a track and stacking in front of the other. But unlike sliding glass doors, sliding windows don’t have a window handle. Instead, there’s a groove to give your fingers a grip to slide the window open.

Single-hung windows and double-hung windows glide open vertically, so a sash lift is needed to get a good grip. Sash lifts look like hardware you’d find on a cabinet or drawer. They may have an open design that allows you to wrap your fingers around a metal bar. Or they can have a closed design where your fingers tuck underneath a curved handle.