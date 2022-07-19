Noise Reducing Windows

When you step through your front door at the end of a long day, it’s natural to want the noise of the outside world to fall away. Your home’s windows play a major part in how much neighborhood noise you have to deal with on a daily basis, so here’s what you need to know about reducing noise with noise canceling windows.

Window Features for Reduced Noise

While completely soundproof windows don’t exist, there are a number of things you can do to lessen the noise inside your home and improve the noise reduction of your windows.

Rather than aiming for total sound control, look for these features that provide sound resistance, and pair them together for the best results.