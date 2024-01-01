<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
  • Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Saturday By Appointment
  • Sunday Closed

Upgrade your home with replacement windows or doors to give new life to your house. No matter what style and architecture of your home, we have an option to fit your needs and all of our products are customizable.

Wood double-hung windows are an extremely popular style for homeowners in New England. Our windows are designed to be historically accurate so you can be sure the integrity of your home stays within its true architectural form.

Our team of Pella experts will help you find the perfect option for your home.

Stop by our showroom to visit with our Pella experts.

Plan a visit to Pella of Bedford’s showroom located off the highway near Murphy’s Taproom & Carriage House and Global Premier Soccer. Our local team will work to understand the needs of both you and your home in order to find the best windows and doors for you.

Maine & New Hampshire Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

