Purchasing and considering new or replacement windows or doors for your home is a big deal. Our Pella experts at our Meredith showroom are there to walk you through the process. We will ask the right questions to fully understand what we can do to meet your specific needs. We take into account where your home is, your personal style and even your home’s architecture to find the best fit for your home.

Pella offers products in multiple types and material options including wood, fiberglass and vinyl. Each with their own unique benefits.