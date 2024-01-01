Pella Windows & Doors of New London
Pella Windows & Doors of New London serves customers across Merrimack County and surrounding areas with quality windows and doors and excellent customer service.
Opened in December 2021, the Pella of New London showroom features the latest technologies and designs that deliver beautiful results to homes in Newbury, Sunapee, Grafton, Danbury, Andover, and Concord.
Let our team of professionals help you with your replacement window and door needs.
The Pella of New London team has years of experience in the windows and doors industry, as well as extensive expertise on homes in Merrimack County and the greater New England area. From traditional to contemporary styles, our experts are here to help you make the perfect choice for your home and budget.
Our range of product lines consists of various styles, including stunning bay windows and sleek sliding patio doors, as well as quality material options like vinyl, fiberglass, and area-favorite wood replacement windows. Don’t forget about our innovative features that you can add to your window or door selections – we’ll help you explore those options as well.
We proudly support our community.
The staff at the New London showroom gives back to those in our community who need it most, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Kingswood Youth Center and Booster Club, the Special Olympics of New Hampshire, and the Pella New England Trade Division Scholarship Program.
Additionally, we are proud to sponsor:
- The American Institute of Architects - New Hampshire
- Greater Manchester Chamber
- Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce
- Lake Sunapee Region Chamber of Commerce
- Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association
- Associated Builders & Contractors of New Hampshire/Vermont
Maine & New Hampshire Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
