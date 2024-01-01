Pella Doors & Windows of Rohnert Park
Contact Details
- Call (707) 394-5886
- 5430 Commerce BlvdSuite 1BRohnert Park, CA94928
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday By Appointment
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Pella Doors & Windows of Northern California is proud to serve the customers of Northern California, including, but not limited to, the surrounding cities of Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sonoma, Windsor, Napa, Novato, Vallejo and Healdsburg. Locally owned, our Pella branch team takes pride in the quality of our windows and doors and are backed by more than 20 years of experience.
Located on Highway 101 near Rohnert Park Expressway, we are within a mile of the Foxtail Golf Club and the Grafton Resort and Casino, if you are looking for more to do in the area.
Let us help you find the right windows and doors for your home.
With years of experience in the area and extensive knowledge of window, door and home styles, our team of experts at Pella of Rohnert Park can guide you through the process of finding the right Pella products for you. If you live in a Tudor-style home, we can point you to casement windows and patio doors to balance the architectural design. Take a closer look at our double-hung windows for your Craftsman-style home. There are also sliding windows and bifold patio doors for area homes with a more modern design.
Visit our showroom and let a Pella expert guide you through displays built to simulate windows and doors installed in the types of homes that are most popular in your area.
We strive to go above and beyond in our communities.
Pella of Rohnert Park is passionate about getting involved in local programs and giving back to local charities every year. We are proud to partner with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity, the East Bay Agency and U.C. Berkeley’s Tiny House in My Backyard.
San Francisco Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
