Alexandria, VA Windows and Doors
Perhaps Northern Virginia’s most charming area, Alexandria is a vibrant, historically rich city located on the banks of the Potomac River. First founded in 1749, it is home to the country’s third-oldest historic district, Old Town Alexandria. Here, beautifully preserved 18th- and 19th-century architecture lines the cobblestone streets and red brick sidewalks. Beyond the Old Town area, homes are still predominantly traditional in look, with residents seeking to maintain that while also incorporating modern performance. Pella Windows and Doors of Northern Virginia is here to help.
Pella Near Me
New Construction
Trade Professionals
Energy-Efficient Materials
In order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during Alexandria’s warm, humid summers and chilly winters, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes.
Traditional Charm
When it comes to adding some old-fashioned flare to your Alexandria home, we’ve got products, stains, color finishes, hardware, grille patterns, and beyond that are true to traditional designs and materials, helping you achieve your desired look and maintain historic integrity.
Eye-Catching Front Doors
One of the first things you’ll notice on an Alexandria row house is its front door. Our durable, customizable fiberglass front doors can elevate the look of your home while reinforcing its design and boosting curb appeal.
Timeless Bay Windows
Bay windows are a defining characteristic of the many traditional home styles found around Northern Virginia. This configuration of three windows features a fixed window in the center, flanked by operable double-hung or casement windows on either side to form an angular curve that juts beyond the walls of the home, adding space to the room it’s in.
Northern Virginia Sliding Glass Doors
Northern Virginia Double-Hung Windows