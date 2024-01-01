<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Falls Church, VA Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Falls Church

About a half hour’s drive west of Washington D.C. is Falls Church, a tiny Northern Virginia city with a larger-than-life history. First founded in 1734 — although it was settled long before that — Falls Church has had a front row seat to some of the country’s most significant moments, while experiencing others, like the Civil War, firsthand. Today, “The Little City” is a welcoming, progressive community that boasts some of the best shops and restaurants in the Fairfax County area. Its homes are a perfect metaphor for the city itself — historic ones are preserved while modern ones are embraced. For Falls Church homeowners seeking windows and doors that balance a distinct look and feel with innovative functionality, Pella’s range of high-performing products are here to help.

    In order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during Falls Church’s hot, humid summers and chilly winters, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes.

    Despite the architectural variety among Falls Church homes — from historic Colonial to transitional Craftsman and contemporary compounds — double-hung windows are a constant. This adaptable style can be customized all sorts of ways to match your home’s aesthetic.

    To maintain the clean lines and simplicity of the contemporary aesthetic popular among Falls Church homes, residents are more and more opting for the large glass panels and modern functionality of sliding patio doors, often finished in a classic white or bold black.

    Northern Virginia is home to a bevy of historic houses — even in Falls Church’s contemporary new builds, you’ll see traditional components incorporated. When it comes to adding some old-fashioned flare, we’ve got products, stains, color finishes, hardware, grille patterns and beyond that are true to traditional design and can help you achieve your desired look.

