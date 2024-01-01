Falls Church, VA Windows and Doors

About a half hour’s drive west of Washington D.C. is Falls Church, a tiny Northern Virginia city with a larger-than-life history. First founded in 1734 — although it was settled long before that — Falls Church has had a front row seat to some of the country’s most significant moments, while experiencing others, like the Civil War, firsthand. Today, “The Little City” is a welcoming, progressive community that boasts some of the best shops and restaurants in the Fairfax County area. Its homes are a perfect metaphor for the city itself — historic ones are preserved while modern ones are embraced. For Falls Church homeowners seeking windows and doors that balance a distinct look and feel with innovative functionality, Pella’s range of high-performing products are here to help.