Myrtle Beach, SC Windows and Doors

In the middle of a 60-mile stretch of South Carolina’s northern coast — officially called the Grand Strand – sits Myrtle Beach, a vibrant waterfront town and popular tourist destination. As such, there’s no shortage of things to do and see, from the endless dining experiences, to the range of amusement options and of course, the beach, where one can relax or engage in a wide array of water activities. Beyond the touristy strongholds of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand, residents enjoy the perks of life in a beach town from their breezy Craftsman bungalows and Low Country homes. And when it comes to making upgrades that balance the simplicity of coastal living with modern functionality, Pella of South Carolina is right there to help.