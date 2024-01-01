Myrtle Beach, SC Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Myrtle Beach
In the middle of a 60-mile stretch of South Carolina’s northern coast — officially called the Grand Strand – sits Myrtle Beach, a vibrant waterfront town and popular tourist destination. As such, there’s no shortage of things to do and see, from the endless dining experiences, to the range of amusement options and of course, the beach, where one can relax or engage in a wide array of water activities. Beyond the touristy strongholds of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand, residents enjoy the perks of life in a beach town from their breezy Craftsman bungalows and Low Country homes. And when it comes to making upgrades that balance the simplicity of coastal living with modern functionality, Pella of South Carolina is right there to help.
Myrtle Beach Popular Local Trends & Styles
Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Myrtle Beach
- Energy-Efficient Materials
Energy-Efficient Materials
Energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes can help cut energy costs and maintain comfort in your home, especially during Myrtle Beach’s hot and humid summers.
- Durable Fiberglass Windows
Durable Fiberglass WindowsPella’s proprietary fiberglass is the strongest material for windows and a popular choice among coastal homes. In addition to being versatile, highly durable, and low maintenance, fiberglass windows are long-lasting and can stand up to Myrtle Beach’s salty air, sand, heat, and bouts of extreme weather.
- Sliding Glass Doors
Sliding Glass Doors
Many Myrtle Beach digs feature back decks, patios, or balconies so homeowners can enjoy a nice ocean breeze as they please, and sliding glass doors are a go-to choice for this entryway. With clean lines and ease of use that mirror the simplicity of beachfront living — not to mention the unobstructed views they provide even when closed — they look good and perform even better.
