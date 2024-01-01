<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now
Hero5-1800x600.jpg

East St. Louis, IL Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in East St. Louis

Sitting directly on the beautiful Missouri River, East St. Louis is an urban-suburban area that has a diverse, thriving culture. As you explore the bustling downtown St. Louis area and neighborhoods like La Salle Park, Soulard, Kosciusko, Benton Park, North Riverfront, and more, you’ll likely notice East St. Louis’ beautifully vast architecture. Common home styles include Victorian, Italianate, Colonial, Federal, Modern Contemporary, and Prairie. Whether you’re looking for a window or door replacement or are building a new home, consider these top local window and door trends.

Getting You Where You Need to Go

East St. Louis Popular Local Trends & Styles

Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in East St. Louis

  • Energy-Efficiency

    Energy-Efficiency

    Since East St. Louis has a varied climate, it makes sense that locals would gravitate toward energy-efficient upgrades. Whether you have a drafty old home or are building new, energy-efficient windows and doors play a vital role in your home’s temperature control and comfort.

  • Awning Windows

    Awning Windows

    IAwning windows are a versatile window type that can be made with a range of finishes and materials depending on your unique needs. At Pella, we offer awning windows made with aluminum-clad wood, vinyl, and fiberglass.

  • Vinyl Windows

    Vinyl Windows

    Vinyl is a popular window material for various reasons. Many St. Louis locals opt for vinyl window replacements due to their energy efficiency, quality, and affordability. At Pella, our vinyl window material is tried, tested, and proven to be fade- and weather-resistant, making it ideal for East St. Louis’ varied climate.

Popular Local Products

50% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

0% APR For 24 Months2

Claim Offer

Let a Pella Expert help you select and install the right products for your home.