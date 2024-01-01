East St. Louis, IL Windows and Doors

Sitting directly on the beautiful Missouri River, East St. Louis is an urban-suburban area that has a diverse, thriving culture. As you explore the bustling downtown St. Louis area and neighborhoods like La Salle Park, Soulard, Kosciusko, Benton Park, North Riverfront, and more, you’ll likely notice East St. Louis’ beautifully vast architecture. Common home styles include Victorian, Italianate, Colonial, Federal, Modern Contemporary, and Prairie. Whether you’re looking for a window or door replacement or are building a new home, consider these top local window and door trends.