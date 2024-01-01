<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Williamsburg, VA Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Williamsburg

Sandwiched between the York and James Rivers as they approach the Chesapeake Bay is Williamsburg. Known best for its Colonial roots and continued preservation of this era, Williamsburg sits at the apex of a historic-city triangle that also consists of Jamestown and Yorktown. Thus, many of the homes in this area have traditional designs, with their owners aiming to reinforce authenticity as best they can. For Williamsburg residents who seek the ideal balance of historic integrity with modern functionality, Pella has the windows and doors to help.

Williamsburg Popular Local Trends & Styles

    Energy-Efficient Materials

    In order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during Williamsburg’s warm, humid summers and chilly winters, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes.

    Fiberglass Windows

    Pella’s proprietary fiberglass is the strongest material for windows and a popular choice among coastal homes. In addition to being versatile, highly durable, and low maintenance, fiberglass windows are long-lasting and can stand up to Virginia Beach’s salty air, heat, and bouts of extreme weather.

    Versatile Double-Hung Windows

    You’d have a hard time finding a window style with as much Colonial authenticity as a double-hung. This popular pick among Williamsburg homeowners features two operable sashes that slide vertically within the frame for enhanced ventilation and can be dressed up in a variety of historically accurate grille patterns.

    Timeless Wood Windows
    Wood has long been used for windows, thanks to its natural insulating properties. Throughout Williamsburg, where historic homes are plentiful, wood windows are a go-to choice. In addition to their ability to reinforce a historic aesthetic, Williamsburg homeowners love the versatility, customization abilities, and energy-efficient qualities of wood windows.

