What Blinds Can You Use for Sliding Doors?

Much like covers and treatments for other windows in your home, the only limit to what blinds (or curtains, for that matter) you can use for your sliding doors is your imagination and the measurements you need.

Finding the right window treatments to suit your needs will depend on:

The measurements of your sliding doors

The amount of light and privacy control you desire

The style, color palette, and materials you are most interested in

The cleaning and maintenance effort you can commit to

If you want an option for your windows or sliding glass doors that provides exceptional light and privacy control without requiring any cleaning at all, between-the-glass blinds may be what you’re looking for.

How Do Between-The-Glass Blinds Work?

There are few innovations in window technology of recent years that offer more versatility with less hassle than between-the-glass, enclosed, or built-in, blinds.

Built-in blinds and shades, available on our Pella Lifestyle line, are tucked between panes of glass. This keeps them free from dust and damage, and the cordless operation helps keep your pets and children safer.

Operating built-in blinds and shades is as simple as sliding a lever on the side of the window frame, or via a motorized operating mechanism utilizing Pella Insynctive® technology. Insynctive allows you to control your built-in blinds from the comfort and convenience of our Insynctive app. This unique technology lets you control privacy and light without interfering with the functionality of a sliding door.

There are many advantages to choosing built-in blinds, and more households are opting for this technology that makes window and sliding door care easy while offering additional control over light and privacy in your home at all times.