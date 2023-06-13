Alternatives to Vertical Blinds for Sliding Doors

Substitutes for Vertical Blinds

For those interested in upgrading and replacing your sliding door window treatments, here are a few answers to the common question: “How do I cover a sliding glass door without vertical blinds?”

Long Curtains Add Customizable Style

One of the most popular replacement options is to swap vertical blinds out for long curtain panels. With a curtain rod positioned above the sliding glass doors, you open a world of stylish possibilities without impeding on the glass door functionality. Long paneled curtains come in countless colors, patterns, fabric thicknesses, and styles, leaving the final look and feel completely up to you. Additionally, by playing with fabric thickness, you have more granular control over the light and privacy in your home.

A thicker curtain will block more light while providing more privacy, whereas a lighter fabric will allow more sunlight through during the day for a gauzier, diffused look. However, lighter fabrics may provide less privacy. For this reason, some homeowners opt for two curtains with different fabric thickness and simply pull one or the other in front of the sliding doors depending on their desired light and privacy control.

Sliding Panels Offer Chic Light Control

If modernizing the look of your sliding glass door window treatment is your chief concern, sliding panels may be the alternative to vertical blinds you need. Also known as panel tracks, these are thin coverings that still provide great light blockage as needed, thanks to the stacking effect of the sliding panels themselves.

One drawback of opting for sliding panel coverings is that the tracking mechanism may get in the way of your sliding doors’ operation, depending on the type of glass door you have. If your sliding glass door features at least one inoperable panel, panel tracks can still be an excellent choice for your vertical blind alternative. Or, if you like the low-profile look of sliding panels, but want to do away with worries about impacted door performance, consider hidden screens.

Install Roman Shades for an Elegant Touch

For homes with more traditional design elements, Roman shades are an excellent alternative to vertical blinds. Roman shades are a curtain alternative that folds horizontally when adjusted by way of a cord. These shades often feature a swag style cinch, giving them an elegant look that pairs especially well with Victorian and Cottage style homes, but can work across many different design styles and preferences.

Because Roman shades fold horizontally, they can easily be adjusted to avoid functionality issues with your sliding glass doors. The most important aspect of installing a window covering like Roman shades as a means for light and privacy control for your sliding glass doors is to ensure they’re installed above the sliding door mechanism so you can open and close your sliding glass door freely.