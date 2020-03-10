Update Your Home with Elegant & Energy-Efficient Entry Doors

Like many other products, innovations in technology, design and installation have increased energy efficiency for entry doors. Pella focuses on designing entry doors that can transform your curb appeal while improving the comfort of your home. Our elegant front doors are available in fiberglass and steel — each with their own qualities and characteristics. Read on to find out which energy-efficient front door is best for your home.

Energy-Efficient Exterior Doors

When purchasing a new or replacement front entry door, a top concern for most homeowners is energy-efficiency. There is a lot that goes into the design and building of energy-efficient front doors. Balance your curb appeal with energy-efficiency by ensuring you get the maximum front door insulation available. Continue reading for things to consider when you start shopping for a new or replacement entry door.

Placement of Your Entry Door

If your entry door faces constant, brutal summer sun or relentless winter gales, then insulation properties become a bigger concern than if the door will be more protected from the hot and cold weather. An entry door that is experiencing more of the harsh conditions from Mother Nature will need to have the ability to withstand more extreme temperatures in order to continue to keep your home comfortable year-round.

Tip: For front doors exposed to constant elements, consider a fiberglass entry door. A solid door can offer maximum front door insulation and fiberglass is a resilient material that stands up well to weather.