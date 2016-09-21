Space

The layout of your room has a huge impact on deciding on a door style. If your doors are close to furniture or other things that could obstruct them, it may be much easier to simply slide a door from side to side, rather than opening it into your space. Sliding doors allow you to plan out the design of your space without limitations caused by the doors.

Although sliding glass doors can provide more flexibility with furniture arrangement in a room, French doors can (based on your configuration) provide a wider opening If you are moving large furniture into your house or hosting parties where there will be a lot of foot traffic in and out, you may be limited by the width of the patio slider. It’s important to note that some manufacturers offer larger options in sliding glass doors than what is traditionally thought of with this door type. Be sure to ask your sales representative about all options if this is a consideration for you.

A traditional two-panel French door, where both doors are operable, provides the option of opening about twice as wide as a two-panel sliding patio door. Perfect for moving things in and out or hosting large crowds of people, but this configuration requires more floor space to open and close. You need to be aware of the path your doors make when you're designing the plan of your room because you won't be able to place anything too close to the doors if you want them to open fully.