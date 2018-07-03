For casement windows, there are a lot of options and configurations. First, decide if you want a vent or fixed casement window. Vent casement windows mean crank open from the right or the left. Fixed casement windows don’t open at all.

Next, consider the different shapes and configuration possibilities. To keep it simple, you can do a single, horizontal casement window that’s either vent or fixed. If you want to add more, you can add a transom window above it, place another horizontal casement window next to it, or use other casement windows in different sizes around it.

Sizing Up Your Casement Windows

Standard industry practices have common size options. One way that the industry typically displays size options, it helps to know how window sizes are titled. For example, a common window size is 3838. The first two digits describe the width of the window, and the second two digits are the height of the window. So, a 3838 window is 3’8” by 3’8”. Take a look at some standard sizes in the screenshot image below from a Pella specifications page: