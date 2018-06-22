Outswing Casement Windows

Outswing casement windows are probably the most popular kind of casement windows. Most people want their windows to swing outward, so that they don’t have to worry about moving anything when they open their windows. This type of casement window is hinged at the side.

The type and size of casement window you buy ultimately depends on your home’s style and design — and your personal preference. Not a fan of cranking windows open? Go for a push out window. Want your windows to swing inward? That can be arranged. The important part is that you know your options when it comes to casement windows, so you can make an informed decision that’s the right fit for your home.