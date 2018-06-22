The Many Types of Casement Windows
Posted
on June 22, 2018
Casement windows are a popular choice today, and rightfully so. Because they crank open and swing outward, they’re a great choice for homeowners that prefer unobstructed sightlines. Unlike other windows, casement windows have no center rail.
Usually when people talk about casement windows, they’re referring to single casement windows. However, there are many other types of casement windows that you should know about as you consider installing new windows. Let’s take a look at each one of them.
French Casement Windows
Double casement windows, also known as French casement windows, have two sashes that open from the center with no center stile, offering a wide, unobstructed pane of glass. This custom option is hinged on each side and can operate with a single, easy-to-reach handle. Double casement windows are elegant and can greatly boost your home’s look and feel.
Push Out Casement Windows
Push out casement windows are unique. Instead of a crank, they operate with just the turn of a handle and a gentle push. For those looking for simplicity and ease, push out casement windows offer an alternative way to open your windows. These windows are available in both traditional and contemporary styles to match your home’s aesthetic.
Push Out French Casement Windows
Push out French casement windows have two sashes that swing open from the center quickly and smoothly. They usually have matching handles, traditional wide wood sash frames, and historical stays that hold the window open as wide as you want. This type of casement window offers both elegance and ease-of-use.
Picture Window with Casement Flankers
Picture windows are generally used to show off the scenery, let lots of natural light in, and heighten your home’s design and aesthetic. Picture windows are typically large, fixed (inoperable) windows. For ventilation, many homeowners choose to add casements alongside their picture window. A popular way to implement this is to have casement windows flanking the sides of the picture window. This window combination upgrades your home’s appearance, as well as increases your natural light and ventilation.
In-Swing Casement Windows
This type of casement window is just like it sounds. It swings open into your room, instead of out. All you have to do is turn the handle and pull. Casement windows that open in are an option for rooms where a swing-out sash would get in the way, such as above a flower box or next to a walkway.
Outswing Casement Windows
Outswing casement windows are probably the most popular kind of casement windows. Most people want their windows to swing outward, so that they don’t have to worry about moving anything when they open their windows. This type of casement window is hinged at the side.
The type and size of casement window you buy ultimately depends on your home’s style and design — and your personal preference. Not a fan of cranking windows open? Go for a push out window. Want your windows to swing inward? That can be arranged. The important part is that you know your options when it comes to casement windows, so you can make an informed decision that’s the right fit for your home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.