How Long Do Windows Last?

Estimating how long your windows will last isn’t easy. There’s a lot more to consider than just the age of your windows. And if you’re not the first owner of your home, you may not even know how old the windows are.

It’s normal to want to make the most out of a previous investment or squeeze every last day out of your existing windows to delay a major home improvement project. But if your windows are showing obvious signs of aging — weather damage, drafty seals, reduced efficiency or condensation — it may be time to start the window replacement process. Because damage to even a single window can open up other parts of your home to damage as well.

When in doubt, take the guesswork out and get an expert opinion. A window professional can look at your windows and help determine if you just need some maintenance or repairs or a replacement is warranted.

By starting over with new windows, you can ensure your windows are correctly installed and cared for so that they maintain their appearance and performance for years.