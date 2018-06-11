7 Wood Window Designs for Homes Old And New
on June 11, 2018
Before fiberglass and vinyl, there was wood. And it’s not just nostalgia that has kept wood popular as a window material. It’s durable, energy-efficient and versatile. Many homeowners would say it’s the best-looking material for windows.
Looking at these beautiful wood window projects, it’s easy to see why. These different wood window designs showcase what wood windows can do.
Blend into the natural color scheme
Entering its third decade, this Richmond, Virginia, residence was due for new windows. The homeowners wanted a style and color that complemented the classic look of their brick home. Custom casement wood windows and grilles were painted to match the mortar, beautifully blending into the home’s natural color palette.
Match the magnificence of the mountains
Amidst the aspen forests in the mountains of Colorado, this home needed expansive views of the surrounding environment. Custom wood windows maximized sight lines to the trees and the Rockies — and even stole a little attention from Mother Nature. This gorgeous wall of windows mirrored the look and shape of the exposed wood beams, adding to the natural, rustic beauty of the home’s design.
Preserve a historic look
Maintaining the original windows on this Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, century home was a challenge. The owner opted to upgrade to newer, more efficient windows that were easier to care for, yet kept the historic look of the 117-year-old home. Wood casement windows preserved the historic integrity and integrated seamlessly into the home’s exterior design.
Make an impressive first impression
From the wood door to the large overhead window, the front entrance to this stone home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, makes a statement. Fixed wood windows and sidelights add character without distracting from the natural beauty of the stone. The window designs and grilles match other windows on the front of the house, upping the home’s curb appeal.
Show off unique style
Wood windows were used throughout the entire home in this new construction home in Cleveland, Ohio. A mix of window styles add character to every opening, from the full-circle special shape windows on the front and back to various custom window combinations.
Restore the original aesthetic
Because their home was a landmark registered with the Philadelphia Historical Society, the owners had to meet strict requirements for historical accuracy. Skilled craftsmen created ornate, detailed exterior trim on double-hung wood windows to return the home to its original beauty.
Create a classic and consistent look
These homeowners replaced all their windows in three phases. But you can’t even tell which ones are brand new and which are a few years old. Wood casement windows and custom overhead arches add character and keep the design the homeowner chose years ago.
If all these beautiful designs have inspired you to start your own wood window project, begin exploring all the features to build the best wood windows for your home.
