For more than two decades, Pella Windows & Doors of Louisville has been serving homeowners in the Louisville area. The Louisville Experience Center is one of two Pella showrooms in Central Kentucky providing new and replacement windows and doors to residents in Louisville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, London, New Albany and Somerset.
Louisville’s home for new and replacement windows and doors.
Open Monday through Saturday, the Louisville Experience Center is the go-to place for Central Kentucky homeowners looking to experience new and replacement windows and doors in person. Our showroom is located south of I-64 and west of I-265 on Bluegrass Parkway, between Blankenbaker Parkway and Plantside Drive.
When you come to the Louisville showroom, you’ll discover it's much more than a regular showroom — it's an experience center. Here, you'll have the opportunity to touch and feel our wood, fiberglass and vinyl windows. See our products in action on the showroom floor and test out the functionalities of our storm doors and entry doors, learn about our latest innovations from our helpful Pella experts and discover the different styling options available on our wood, fiberglass and >steel entry doors. Whether you’re looking for a new modern front door, a Craftsman replacement door or a front door with sidelights for your Louisville home, a friendly Pella professional will help you find the door that meets your needs.
As members of the community ourselves, we understand the common window and door questions and desires of Kentucky homeowners. At Pella of Louisville, our local window and door experts are passionate about helping homeowners find the perfect windows and doors for their homes and will take the time to learn about your project, the style of your home and the functionality of your space.
We have been Better Business Bureau-accredited since 1997 and are proud members of many local professional organizations including the Building Institute of Central Kentucky and AIA Kentucky.
Lexington & Louisville Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
