Create an Elegant Entry with French Patio Doors

In-swing or out-swing. In-swing is when a door swings to the interior of your home. Out-swing refers to when it swings outward. First, you will need to determine which way you want your door to open. If it is an out-swing, you will want to make sure your door is durable and can handle the weather, while if it opens to the inside, you need to make sure you have enough space to open it and arrange your furniture that way.

Screens. Screens play an essential role in your home’s light, ventilation, and view. On our Pella Reserve wood in-swing hinged patio doors, we offer a high-transparency screen made from finer screen fabric than conventional screens to allow more airflow and natural light in your home. They are also practically invisible from the street. We installed a screen for a homeowner for added ventilation for their home and to keep the bugs out while the patio door is opened.

Blinds. Available on Lifestyle Series windows, between-the-glass-blinds are protected from dust, damage and people touching them, making them an excellent low-maintenance option. In addition, they are safer thanks to their cordless operation and come in multiple colors to fit other decorative elements in your home. You can also get motorized shades when you pair your integrated blinds with Pella Insynctive technology.

For more great information to help you choose the right patio door for you, check out this article.