Increase Your Cleveland Home's Functionality with Pella Sliding Doors

Sliding glass doors are an excellent addition to your home. They provide style, functionality and ease of use. At Pella, we offer a variety of features and innovations to help you reach your design and functionality goals.

Sliding glass doors are a popular option for those looking for patio doors. Typical sliding glass patio doors consist of two large glass door panels, one of which is an operable panel that easily glides along a track within the frame. Because sliding glass doors do not swing open, you have more usable space in your home and patio area, which gives you more design flexibility with furniture arrangements. For example, we helped open up a room in a Mentor, Ohio home by replacing their old hinged patio doors with double sliding patio doors.

The large glass panels on the sliding doors also let large amounts of natural light into your room and allow for an unobstructed view of the outdoors. Having a sliding door can make your space feel larger with those benefits. With the natural light coming in from your doors and the sliding door themselves not taking up a lot of your floorplan, your space will feel bright and airy, transforming your home’s overall look and feel. Sliding doors also add convenience by being easy to operate, and our doors come with innovations like blinds between the glass. Between-the-glass blinds and shades are an excellent option to increase comfort and privacy in your home. Since these cordless blinds and shades get tucked between the panes of glass, they're also a great choice if you have kids or pets.

You can also choose to get a screen for your sliding patio door. Our Rolscreen is conveniently there when you need it, and disappears when you don’t. Adding a screen to your sliding patio doors can also bring in the fresh air and make it easier for guests going in and out during the summertime. For example, we worked on a home in Akron, Ohio where the homeowners wanted to have better access to their deck from inside the house as the deck was a special place to be and was an overall high-traffic area. Our team was able to replace an old window with our vinyl sliding patio door to make the space easily accessible.

Another significant part of Pella sliding glass doors is energy efficiency. A goal of many homeowners is for their homes to be sustainable and energy-efficient. This homeowner in Mentor, Ohio was no different; they decided to upgrade their patio door to our vinyl sliding glass door to increase their home’s energy efficiency.