Increase Your Cleveland Home's Functionality with Pella Sliding Doors
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on April 26, 2022
Sliding glass doors are an excellent addition to your home. They provide style, functionality and ease of use. At Pella, we offer a variety of features and innovations to help you reach your design and functionality goals.
Sliding glass doors are a popular option for those looking for patio doors. Typical sliding glass patio doors consist of two large glass door panels, one of which is an operable panel that easily glides along a track within the frame. Because sliding glass doors do not swing open, you have more usable space in your home and patio area, which gives you more design flexibility with furniture arrangements. For example, we helped open up a room in a Mentor, Ohio home by replacing their old hinged patio doors with double sliding patio doors.
The large glass panels on the sliding doors also let large amounts of natural light into your room and allow for an unobstructed view of the outdoors. Having a sliding door can make your space feel larger with those benefits. With the natural light coming in from your doors and the sliding door themselves not taking up a lot of your floorplan, your space will feel bright and airy, transforming your home’s overall look and feel. Sliding doors also add convenience by being easy to operate, and our doors come with innovations like blinds between the glass. Between-the-glass blinds and shades are an excellent option to increase comfort and privacy in your home. Since these cordless blinds and shades get tucked between the panes of glass, they're also a great choice if you have kids or pets.
You can also choose to get a screen for your sliding patio door. Our Rolscreen is conveniently there when you need it, and disappears when you don’t. Adding a screen to your sliding patio doors can also bring in the fresh air and make it easier for guests going in and out during the summertime. For example, we worked on a home in Akron, Ohio where the homeowners wanted to have better access to their deck from inside the house as the deck was a special place to be and was an overall high-traffic area. Our team was able to replace an old window with our vinyl sliding patio door to make the space easily accessible.
Another significant part of Pella sliding glass doors is energy efficiency. A goal of many homeowners is for their homes to be sustainable and energy-efficient. This homeowner in Mentor, Ohio was no different; they decided to upgrade their patio door to our vinyl sliding glass door to increase their home’s energy efficiency.
Fitted with Low-E glass, our sliding glass doors can keep heat out during the summer months and maintain warmth inside your home during the winter, helping create a comfortable temperature year-round. The glazing also helps to protect your furniture and home's interior from fading due to the sun’s UV rays. Along with helping to keep your home comfortable, our energy-efficient sliding patio doors can also help lower your utility bills because they assist in regulating the temperature, so your air conditioning and heating system won’t have to be working hard constantly. Overall, our patio doors have style, functionality and performance to help keep your home beautiful and comfortable.
Other benefits of our sliding patio doors are that they are easy to operate and have hardware that can help keep your home safe and the door functional. Our glass doors have a conveniently made handle so you can easily open and close your patio doors. You can also choose from various handle styles to match your door and the rest of your home. Another area of your sliding patio doors that we take seriously is security. Our multipoint locking system secures your sliding patio doors in two locations to improve your home’s security. Footbolts increase security further. We also offer impact-resistant glass to help maintain your home’s structural integrity and protection. A cutting-edge way to help you feel more secure in your home is with our Insynctive smart technology. With this technology, you can monitor the status of your patio door and be able to tell if it’s open or closed from virtually anywhere. This technology also can raise or lower your blinds with a tap.
With the many features and benefits, sliding glass doors are a great option for suburban homes with a yard, such as those found in Glenwillow, Solon and Hudson. You can also use sliding glass doors in your Tremont or Ohio City townhome to overlook the city.
If you are looking for larger sliding glass doors with more panels, check out our multi-slide patio doors. These sliding doors increase the natural light coming into your home and your views. These sliding doors are a great choice for creating an indoor/outdoor space and blending these areas together to entertain guests. Another way to achieve a similar look is by installing double sliding glass doors. Double sliding patio doors are a great way to open up your space and create a stunning patio entrance. Having two sliding patio doors side by side with both the operable panels in the center will make a wide opening for you to walk through. Adding a double sliding glass door can also take a large, plain wall and transform it into a usable one that provides a view and natural light. For example, adding a patio door to your Bay Village or Youngtown home that opens up to your yard and matches your home’s aesthetic can improve the overall functionality of your home and add convenience, especially in the spring and summer.
At Pella, we have many options for your sliding patio door design goals, from different materials like fiberglass, wood and vinyl to a variety of finishes for you to choose from. From traditional and contemporary style options, our sliding doors can complement any home and aesthetic. Along with the variety in styles, finishes and materials, you can also choose the panel configuration from two-, three-, or four-panel configurations to match the requirements for your project and budget.
