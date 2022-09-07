Performance: The Energy Efficiency and Durability of Pella Windows

The weather changes all year long, especially here in Cleveland, and your home needs to be prepared to deal with the heat and the snow. Our windows have been tested to perform in extreme weather conditions, and we can help build your windows to best fit your climate.

Our windows have tight weatherstripping. This covers the space between the window sash and the frame to reduce air leaks and prevent water from entering your home. Our insulating glass also helps minimize heat transfer and keep your home comfortable even during weather changes. This means that whether it is a heat wave in June or a snowstorm in January, your windows will help keep your home protected and comfortable.

Our hardware is also made secure. For example, our exclusive SureLock design for our casement windows pulls the window sash tightly against the weatherstripping to create a stronger seal.

We put our windows to the test to ensure that they can handle the weather and be safe and long-lasting in your home. We test for air, water and structural performance in harsh climates, including positive and negative wind loads and heavy rain. We also evaluate how our windows will last long-term in different environments and weather conditions to ensure our products’ long-term performance and beauty. We test our sealants by placing the glass in a 140-degree Fahrenheit chamber with 100% humidity, and then the glass is placed in another chamber to simulate UV light. These test shows that the sealant will last in direct sunlight, humidity and heat.

We have exclusive EnduraGuard wood protection for our wood windows to protect against the effects of moisture and termite damage. In addition, our Impervia windows are made from strong fiberglass and have been tested to show that they won’t expand, contract or become brittle when exposed to environmental temperature swings. Lastly, our vinyl windows have exceptional weathering durability and color retention. So regardless of the weather, you won’t need to paint, stain or refinish your vinyl windows.