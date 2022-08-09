The Best Windows for Each Room in Your Cleveland Home

There are many different things to think about when replacing your windows. Of course, you want to make the best choice for your needs and style — but each room in your Cleveland home is different, and you have unique goals for its various rooms. For example, you may want to focus on ventilation in one room and in another room, style may be more of a priority.

Some general things to consider when choosing your new windows are their functionality, style and durability. Another critical part of replacing your windows is getting energy-efficient ones. Installing energy-efficient windows will help your home maintain a comfortable temperature year-round.

Here are the different rooms you have in your Cleveland home and their unique considerations when it comes to window replacements.

Kitchen

The kitchen is a treasured spot for many families and homeowners. Enhance your kitchen by making the kitchen sink a focal point with a window. You want this window to be easy to use since you'll likely want to open it up to ventilate your home from all the heat that cooking can create.

Sliding windows are a popular choice for kitchens because they are easy to use. They glide horizontally and can be opened as much as you want to provide airflow. Other common kitchen window choices include double-hung, casement and awning windows.

Here's a great example of a kitchen window replacement project: We installed a wood awning window behind the sink in a Mentor, Ohio home. Our team was able to replace the old two awning windows with one large one to create a gorgeous view of the homeowner's backyard and let in lots of light without any obstructions.

Dining Room

The dining room is a great place to add window combinations that bring in natural light. Casement windows are commonly found in dining rooms because they offer a large glass area for looking out and can open to provide airflow. Other options for your dining room include having multiple windows side by side, including double-hung or picture windows. You could also use different shapes like arched-top windows or varying sizes of rectangular ones.

If you have an open concept living space that connects to the outside, try using a window and patio door combination to provide you with even more light and match them to your style. For example, adding a sliding door can provide more sunlight, and installing a French door can add style.

Living Room

Your living room is great for entertaining guests and having family time. For this space, you can have large picture windows that showcase the beautiful view from your home and let in light. You can mix these fixed windows with operable ones below or on the sides to enhance the view and airflow.

If your living room faces out to the front of your house, incorporate bay or bow windows (a popular choice for Cleveland homes) to give you the benefits of a view and airflow while also providing your home with architectural interest inside and out. You could even use the extra space to create a cozy nook.

You can also install a combination of windows to fit your style. For example, you could get arched picture windows above two double-hung windows for a traditionally-styled Cleveland home. Double-hung windows are also a classic option for many homes in and around Cleveland; they are easy to use and allow lots of natural light to come through and illuminate your home. For example, we completely transformed the living space in this Cleveland home. Our team installed new wood double-hung windows where there used to just be a wall. The added windows, updated living space and colors bring new life to the living room and brighten the entire area.

Bedroom

Your bedroom is a place for you to relax. Noise-reducing windows are a great option to minimize outside noise. You can also get something like casement or double-hung windows to provide fresh air and warm natural light to wake up to in the morning.

Double-hung windows are a classic choice for bedrooms as they offer ventilation and are easy to clean. The two operable sashes on double-hung windows help you control the air circulation. This type of window is also great for kids' bedrooms because they have safety features that can limit how far the window can open so that your child won't open them too much, but you can still have fresh airflow.

If you have a first-floor bedroom, add a bay or bow window to create a reading nook or a sitting area. This unique element also gives your Cleveland home architectural interest.

Bathroom

Depending on your wants and the style of your bathroom, there are different window options to choose from. For example, you may want a simple double-hung window in your bathroom to provide ventilation. If you want privacy, you can select a window type with privacy or obscured glass.

Another great option for privacy and ventilation is an awning window. This type of window can be placed high or low so that even without window treatments, your privacy is protected.

If you live on a property with more privacy and you want a modern home aesthetic, you can choose to have more windows with more glass space. For example, you could do a large picture window for the view combined with casement windows for airflow. An example is a modern home we worked on in Akron, Ohio. Large wood picture windows were installed throughout the house, including the bathroom, to enhance its contemporary feel. The windows complemented the home's design and provided outstanding energy efficiency.

Pella is here for all your window needs. We offer a variety of window types and styles to match your Cleveland home. For example, if you have multiple rooms in your home that need new windows, we offer affordable replacement window options. Our vinyl windows are excellent for installing a budget-friendly window without sacrificing quality, style or performance.

Schedule your free in-home consultation to learn more about the different window types and how they can transform your home's various rooms.