Casement Windows for Modern Columbus Homes

Casement windows were introduced to homeowners back in the 18th century. Back then, large glass panes were not as commonly used, so casement windows were typically six small panes joined together by glazing bars. Casement windows were sometimes used as an alternative to mullioned stone windows.

Many Columbus homeowners choose casement windows for their practicality and functionality. They provide lots of ventilation due to how they open and can be easily operated with cranks or innovations like Pella's new easy-slide operator. Casement windows also offer great security as many have locks embedded in their frame. They provide excellent energy efficiency too as many people choose them solely to enhance their home’s energy efficiency and lower their utility bills.

Casement windows also have aesthetic appeal in that they provide a largely unobstructed view of the outside which brings in tons of natural light into your home. They also provide versatility in style so that casement windows can be installed and look good on any style of home.