Kettering, OH Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Kettering, OH

Drive through any Kettering, Ohio neighborhood and you’ll see homes that display a unique range of architectural styles. From contemporary to Colonial, and Craftsman to Victorian, Kettering homes can be traditional or modern. Kettering homeowners focused on enhancing their property’s curb appeal and maintaining its original aesthetic are installing replacement windows and doors. This is an easy and effective way to transform a home. Discover the classic and contemporary styles preferred by Kettering homeowners for new windows and doors.

Kettering, OH Popular Local Trends & Styles

    A prominent feature of Victorian homes, bay windows add an elegant and romantic flair. These windows extend outward from a home, forming a bay-shape and creating an indoor seating area next to your windows. Bay windows aren’t just for traditional homes. They are a popular choice for contemporary properties as they allow for abundant sunshine and enhance a home's visual appeal.

    Another classic style, casement windows are the ideal choice for kitchens, bathrooms, and hard-to-reach areas where you want to bring in more sunlight. The crank feature of a casement window makes it easier to reach and open than a traditional window. The crank also allows your window to open to a wide 90-degree angle. This extended opening allows for more air and light to enter your home and provides an unobstructed view of your beautiful Kettering neighborhood..

    Kettering homeowners with a backyard or patio can install sliding doors to create a seamless boundary between their home and outdoor area. The smooth sliding feature of these doors makes it easy to enter your backyard from your home. Sliding doors come in different options, including the popular multi-slide patio door which can slide out of sight into a wall pocket.

    Want to impress your guests even before they enter your home? Install a custom exterior door for a unique wow factor. Whether you want a bold black finish with ornate door handles or a subtle hue with classic hardware, you can design your front exterior door to match your vision.

