Middletown, OH Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Middletown, OH

Classic Craftsman homes abound in Middletown, Ohio. This architectural style creates a spacious interior layout and features a symmetrical design that is visually appealing. With the desire to maintain their property’s historic style, Middletown homeowners want replacement windows and doors that seamlessly emulate the traditional aesthetic, while also enhancing their home’s curb appeal. Pella helps achieve both.

Middletown, OH Popular Local Trends & Styles

    Another common window style in Craftsman homes is the elegant bay window. These multi-pane windows create a bay shape area that extends slightly outward from the home. Bay windows come in an extensive selection of styles, shapes, and sizes to match or elevate your home’s design.

    A timeless choice for a Craftsman home, double-hung windows are popular for their versatile design and functionality. Built with a top and bottom sash, this window can be opened two ways: up or down depending on which sash you use. This double opening allows for more air to permeate through your home. Improve your home’s cross-ventilation while also upgrading its style with double-hung windows.

    Decorative doorways are an easy way to add unique distinction to your home’s exterior appearance. Customize your entry door with a striking black finish or add brass hardware. Creative details can help set your entry door apart from your neighbors. Whatever your desired style, size, or vision, our design experts will help you achieve it.

    With its expansive glass panes and easy-to-use features, a sliding glass door can create a beautiful boundary or convenient entryway from your home to your backyard. When you install a screen with your sliding glass door, you can keep your door open, allowing more air and sunlight in, but keeping bugs and pests out.

