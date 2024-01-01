Overland Park, KS Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Overland Park
The second-largest city in both the Kansas City metropolitan area and the state of Kansas itself, Overland Park is a vibrant area that blends a small-town, close-knit-community feel with all the best amenities of big-city living. True to its name, Overland Park features plenty of green spaces to enjoy some outdoor recreation, and neither the local shopping nor the barbecue can be missed. There really is something for everyone in Overland Park, as the area’s growing appeal and continuous influx of new residents can attest to.
Pella Near Me
Find a Pella expert that can help find the right products for my space.
New Construction
Homeowners working with a builder or contractor.
Trade Professionals
Resource for contractors, builders & architects.
Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Liberty
Bay Windows
Bay windows are a defining characteristic of historic homes, but they can suit the KCMO area’s broader range of design styles just as well. A configuration of a fixed window in the center flanked by operable double-hung or casement windows on each side, bay windows form an angular curve that juts beyond the walls of the home, adding space to the room it’s in.
Energy-Efficient Materials
In order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during Overland Park’s hot summers and frigid winters, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes.
Eye-Catching Front Doors
The key focal point of an Overland Park home is its front door, regardless of the architectural style. A durable fiberglass or steel front door can transform the look of your home while reinforcing its design and boosting curb appeal. Choose from wood grain or solid color finishes, mix in embossed accents and glass panels, or simply go all in on a sleek, solid door.
Good Views, Better Ventilation
When the weather is nice, you want to enjoy it as best you can. In addition to providing unobstructed views of blooming spring mornings or vibrant fall afternoons, Pella’s awning windows, casement windows, and sliding doors open and close with unmatched ease, allowing you to welcome a crisp breeze into your home with just a crank or gentle pull.
Kansas City Bay Windows
Kansas City Casement Windows