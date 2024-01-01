Philadelphia Window and Door Replacement Team
Meet the team behind Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy, but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.
We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.
Leadership
Geoff Geibel
Geoff Geibel
Regional ManagerRead Bio
General Managers
Beth Brady
Beth Brady
Inside Sales ManagerRead Bio
Mike Maloney
Mike Maloney
Retail Segment ManagerRead Bio
Matt Newhouse
Matt Newhouse
Marketing ManagerRead Bio
Chrissy Vangieri
Chrissy Vangieri
Customer Experience ManagerRead Bio
Rick Balabon
Rick Balabon
Trade & Commercial Segment ManagerRead Bio