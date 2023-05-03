Maximize Natural Light in Your Pittsburgh Home with Stylish Pella Windows

There’s no better way to increase natural light in your Pittsburgh home than choosing the right replacement windows. In addition to increased durability from new window materials, replacement windows designed for maximum natural light often evoke a contemporary feel, helping your home to feel updated and stylish with little effort.

Curious about which window styles are best for increasing natural light in your home, and what their other benefits may be? Let’s dive into the various window styles and materials available here at Pella of Pittsburgh and how each can create ample space for sunlight.

Best Window Material for Natural Light: Fiberglass Windows

Fiberglass windows often have thin frames and a sleek profile that maximizes the amount of glass space on the window. This creates a modern look and provides tons of natural lighting in your home.

Along with the stunning contemporary appearance of fiberglass windows, they’re also known for their durability and low maintenance. Fiberglass is a naturally strong and durable material that is trusted in tools, boats, bridges, and more. This extreme durability is perfect for creating a strong window that resists the elements and endures against dents, bends, and breaks.

Another reason that fiberglass window frames are an optimal choice? They have virtually no expansion and contraction, which helps improve energy efficiency, reduce the risk of a seal failure, and provide long-term stability for dependable operation. Another exceptional aspect of fiberglass windows' durability includes having outstanding resistance to water, wind, and outside noises. Lastly, fiberglass windows are virtually maintenance-free as they resist chipping, chalking, and fading, so you'll never have to paint or refinish your fiberglass windows.

As for the style of fiberglass windows, they have a sleek profile and clean lines that achieve a timeless style. With the thinner frames, you can maximize glass space and introduce more natural light to illuminate all of your modern décor. Our fiberglass windows at Pella also come in a variety of finishes and colors, making it easy to match your home’s palette.

Here's an example of a fiberglass window replacement near Pittsburgh. Our team upgraded and modernized this Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, home by installing black fiberglass windows throughout it to make a striking and contemporary statement against the white home. The large glass space and black finish truly modernized the home and went beautifully with its updated décor.

Modern Awning Windows

An awning window is hinged at the top of the frame and swings outward from the bottom. Awning windows provide an unobstructed view and are great when used in combination with other windows. For example, adding awning windows above or below large, fixed windows can create more glass space and add ventilation. Awning windows are also versatile in their placement on your walls.

You can place the window higher up on the wall to maintain your privacy, or lower on the wall for easy operation. These windows are energy efficient and have a tight seal. You can open awning windows with the simple crank of a handle, or if you choose fiberglass frames, the glide of the easy-slide operator.

This Erie, Pennsylvania, home was in need of replacement windows to fix its energy efficiency problems. We installed new vinyl awning windows. These windows have great performance and offer better functionality.

Updated Bow Windows

Bow windows are made up of four or more windows that are joined together to form a smooth curve. These windows are typically the same size and shape as one another. Bow windows are wide and work best in exterior walls or corners with eighty or more inches of space.

These windows are popular in traditional and Victorian homes but can elevate contemporary Pittsburgh homes with a splash of nostalgia. Bow windows are a great way to add visual interest to the front of your home while also letting natural light into your home from all angles.

This homeowner in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, was looking to replace the old twenty-foot bay window above their garage. We replaced the old window with a modern, more energy-efficient bow window. The wood window features an aluminum-clad exterior to help protect the wood from the elements.

Special Shape and Custom Replacement Windows

Using different window combinations is another great way to create expansive glass space and modernize your home. For example, you can use fixed windows in addition to operable windows like casement windows to provide more natural light, better views, and ventilation.

Having casement windows side-by-side is also a great option for patio areas or four-season rooms. An idea for more traditional-style homes in Pittsburgh is to use multiple double-hung windows in a row. Lining up three or four double-hung windows next to each other brings you the benefits of functionality and style.

You can also try opting for custom windows or special shape windows, which can match your home’s architecture and enhance its natural style – all while giving you the added sunlight you’re craving.

Feeling inspired? At Pella of Pittsburgh, we have many options for adding natural light to your home. Schedule your free consultation to learn more today and get started on the path to a brighter home.