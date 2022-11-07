Popular Window Options for Your Pittsburgh Home

Windows are an important part of any home. With so many options, our team is here to help you navigate the replacement window process and find which windows are best for you and your Pittsburgh home.

Read on to learn more about the different types of windows popular in many homes in and around the Pittsburgh area.

Double-Hung Windows

Double-hung windows are a popular choice for many homes. These windows are easy to use and provide natural light and ventilation. Double-hung windows are made of two sashes and can be opened from the top or bottom. With this, the windows are easy to clean as both the sashes can be tilted inward so you can clean the exterior and the interior. Double-hung windows differ from single-hung windows in that single-hung windows only open from the bottom sash. Overall, double-hung windows provide amazing airflow, a timeless style that compliments many home types and are easy to use and clean.

For example, the windows in this State College, Pennsylvania home were worn and drafty and had a black trim around them that highlighted all the wear and tear. We replaced the old windows with energy-efficient vinyl windows that had a painted white trim around them. The new double-hung windows add to the home’s curb appeal and functionality.

Casement Windows

Casement windows are another popular choice for replacement windows in Pittsburgh homes because of their unobstructed views and air circulation. Casement windows are hinged on one side and open outwards. The glass space provides you with stunning views and lots of natural sunlight. Their design also allows for lots of airflow throughout the home. Casement windows are typically opened using a crank. Still, if you choose our fiberglass casement windows, you’ll get our innovative easy-slide operator that simply slides to open and close the window. Casement windows are easy to use and work well with other windows, including picture and bow windows.

For example, this Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania homeowner was looking to improve their home’s energy efficiency and curb appeal. We installed new black wood casement windows to create a modern look while still matching the home's aesthetic. The new windows reached the homeowner’s goal of improving energy efficiency, curb appeal and ventilation.

Sliding Windows

Sliding windows are made up of one fixed sash and one moving sash that glides horizontally alongside the other. This replacement window type has a wide, flat design, making them great for hard-to-reach places and large openings that are wider rather than taller. These windows work well in a patio area or walkways since the windows won’t protrude when opened. In addition, sliding windows provide fantastic ventilation, easy operation and expansive views.

Awning Windows

Awning windows are fantastic for ventilation and versatility. Awning windows are hinged at the top and open outwards to let in air from the bottom. Awning windows are on the smaller side, giving you plenty of placement options on your Pittsburgh home. Some common areas for awning windows include high on a wall, above or below other windows or over the top of a door. Awning windows are also great when used in multiples or combined with other windows to add a unique look and character to your home. Kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms are a great place for awning windows because they provide enhanced ventilation and privacy.

Custom Windows

One great thing about our windows is that they are also highly customizable. We can help you bring your design goals to life. For example, we can help you with specialty shapes like triangles, circles, half-circles and more. In addition, we can customize window grilles and colors to match your existing windows or create something unique.

A Mixture of Window Types

Many of the projects we work on in Pittsburgh homes feature multiple types of windows. There are different benefits to each window type, and those benefits are needed throughout the home. For example, you may want double-hung or casement windows in your front and living room, while awning windows are better for your bathrooms. Our professional representatives can help you go through all of your options and help you feel confident in your window choices.

For example, our team was able to achieve the goals of this Erie, Pennsylvania homeowner by installing a combination of replacement wood double-hung, casement and awning windows. The new replacement windows provide the home with several benefits, including amazing curb appeal, functionality, ventilation and more.

Now that we've discussed some popular window replacement options for Pittsburgh homes, you may be ready to explore your options in person and get the ball rolling on your project.

Take the step toward replacing your windows by scheduling a free appointment with our expert window representatives today!