Pella Windows & Doors of Erie
Contact Details
- Call (814) 866-6569
- 5044 Peach StErie, PA16509
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
The Pella Windows & Doors of Erie showroom serves communities along the shores of Lake Erie and further inland, including Meadville, Edinboro, Conneaut Lake and Findley Lake. We’re proud to carry on a tradition of delivering quality Pella products to northwest Pennsylvania that started in 1978.
Our showroom sits just off of U.S. Highway 19, minutes away from both the Erie Zoo and the Millcreek Mall. This convenient location is near U.S. Interstates 79 and 90, making it easy to access from anywhere in the region.
Like many other cities along the lake, Erie grew along with the manufacturing industry. The Victorians, Tudors and Craftsman bungalows are representative of the popular home styles of the times. Classic features then — bay windows, French patio doors and statement front doors — are still popular replacement projects now.
The team at Pella of Erie are experts in windows and doors and can help you find the style that fits your home. Visit our showroom or come to one of our wine and cheese tastings or famous chili lunches to experience the latest and greatest in Pella products.
Pella of Erie is active in the communities we serve.
The Pella team is just as committed to giving back to the Erie community as we are to giving every customer a great window and door replacement experience. We’re a part of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership and the Erie County Home Builders Association. We’re also a supporter of Bike MS: Escape to the Lake, a Pennsylvania fundraiser to end multiple sclerosis.
