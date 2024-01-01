Pittsburgh Bay Windows

Extend your space beyond the walls of your home with a bay window. Three separate panes of glass are assembled together within one frame, including a fixed window in the center and operable windows on either of the sides. No matter where you place it in your home, a bay window instantly becomes a scenic focal point for both you and your guests.

Bay windows invite more natural light into your home and add space to the interior while contributing a touch of elegance to the exterior. Whatever your personal design choice, these windows can be customized in an array of styles, colors, and materials.

Commonly known as: Projection window, box bay window, oriel window