Pittsburgh Bay Windows
Enhance Your Home With Bay Windows to Welcome More Natural Light
Extend your space beyond the walls of your home with a bay window. Three separate panes of glass are assembled together within one frame, including a fixed window in the center and operable windows on either of the sides. No matter where you place it in your home, a bay window instantly becomes a scenic focal point for both you and your guests.
Bay windows invite more natural light into your home and add space to the interior while contributing a touch of elegance to the exterior. Whatever your personal design choice, these windows can be customized in an array of styles, colors, and materials.
Commonly known as: Projection window, box bay window, oriel window
Slide 1 / 3
55% Off Qualifying Installations1
AND
No Payments, No Interest for 12 Months2Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Bay Windows With Curtains
Cottage-style houses are among the most popular throughout the city of Pittsburgh. Large bay windows in the living room of these modest homes invite a warm energy, and their size allows for different window treatments to suit any personal style. Covering part of the windows with sheer curtains, for example, offers enough privacy without having to sacrifice a beautiful view.
Bay Window Sitting Areas
Kitchen Bay Windows
Living rooms are typically where you’ll most often find a bay window, but consider adding one to your kitchen and upgrading the aesthetic of an otherwise practical space. It will typically require a significant amount of space, but a bay window can open up your kitchen with an abundance of natural light and offer an amazing view of the outdoors. The additional sunlight from your bay window can also be used to support potted plants or herbs.
Black Window Frames
Bright colored window frames have been increasing in popularity over the years, but the clean lines and classic look of black window frames are a growing trend in the Pittsburgh area. With the uptick in modern and minimalistic designs, more homeowners are opting for simple black and white decor. Black window frames complement a variety of design styles — especially farmhouse and rustic — and keep the view focused on the outside.
Pittsburgh Climate Recommendations
Diverse Climate
Insulating Glass
Help Keep Out Cold Air
Pittsburgh Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.