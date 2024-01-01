Versatile Casement Windows for Pittsburgh Homes

Hinged on one side, casement windows swing outward to open fully and can provide excellent ventilation. Operated by a crank, casement windows are also commonly known as crank windows. Before the advent of the sash window, casement windows were the most common style of operable windows on homes. The style continues to be popular among homeowners today for the cross breezes and uninterrupted views they provide.

Traditional design is abundant in the greater Pittsburgh area. Colonial, Cape Cod, and Tudor-style homes are among the most predominant architectural styles. Whether considering replacement windows on a historic Tudor home in Squirrel Hill or building new in Zelienople, with the different types and styles of casement windows, you can be sure to find the one that suits your personal style and the history of your home.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows