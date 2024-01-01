Pittsburgh Casement Windows
Versatile Casement Windows for Pittsburgh Homes
Hinged on one side, casement windows swing outward to open fully and can provide excellent ventilation. Operated by a crank, casement windows are also commonly known as crank windows. Before the advent of the sash window, casement windows were the most common style of operable windows on homes. The style continues to be popular among homeowners today for the cross breezes and uninterrupted views they provide.
Traditional design is abundant in the greater Pittsburgh area. Colonial, Cape Cod, and Tudor-style homes are among the most predominant architectural styles. Whether considering replacement windows on a historic Tudor home in Squirrel Hill or building new in Zelienople, with the different types and styles of casement windows, you can be sure to find the one that suits your personal style and the history of your home.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows
Slide 1 / 4
55% Off Qualifying Installations1
AND
No Payments, No Interest for 12 Months2Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Wood Casement Windows
Wood windows offer many benefits beyond their natural beauty. Thanks to the low conductivity of wood, the natural insulating properties of the material make it a great choice for energy efficiency.
Black Casement Windows
Black window frames are a growing trend. Once associated with sleek, contemporary style, black windows are appearing all around the Pittsburgh area. The look complements a range of home styles and is helping modernize more traditional homes. Hardware choices and grille patterns can be used to make a black casement window look either more traditional or contemporary depending on the design of your home.
Vinyl Casement Windows
Casement windows open with the turn of a crank and can work in any room of your home, from living room to bathroom. Vinyl casement windows are not only practical, but they are one of the most energy-efficient options available. They are a great fit for homes throughout the Kansas City metro, including iconic Craftsman bungalow and ranch-style homes.
Casement Window Sizes
Casement windows are a good solution for awkward or hard-to-reach places in your home, like in a tight corner or over the kitchen sink. Pella casement windows are available in a range of standard sizes to fit the unique needs of your space, from small casement windows that are 17.5 by 14.5 inches to large casement windows that are 71.5 by 35.5 inches.
Explore Pella's Casement Window Product Lines
Philadelphia Climate Recommendations
Summers in Philadelphia are hot and muggy while winters can be cold and unpredictable with precipitation expected year-round. Windows with argon glass and multiple panes provide better insulation and energy efficiency in Pennsylvania’s chilly winters and moderate summers.
Double or Triple Pane Glass
Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double or triple-pane casement windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency during the winter months.
Diverse Climate
Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Pittsburgh Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.
Find a Pella Showroom
Explore Your Options With an Expert
A Pella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.