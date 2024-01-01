Pella Windows & Doors of Monroeville
- Call (412) 856-5999
- 2644 Mosside Blvd Rt 48Monroeville, PA15146
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Pella of Monroeville is a customer-focused windows and doors distributor to residents living near the Monongahela and Allegheny Rivers and in Central Pennsylvania. We carry on a tradition of service that dates back to 1978, delivering quality products to people in Penn Hills, Squirrel Hill North, Fox Chapel, Murrysville, North Huntington, Jefferson Hills, Export, Forest Hills, McKeesport, Harrison City and Trafford.
The Pella Windows & Doors of Monroeville showroom is located on Mosside Boulevard near the interchange of U.S. Interstates 76 and 376, next to Forbes Hospital. Our convenient location off the Pennsylvania Turnpike makes it easy for all customers east of Pittsburgh to explore quality windows and doors in person.
We’re committed to helping you find the windows and doors that fit your home.
The experienced team at Pella of Monroeville has the knowledge and pulse of the Pittsburgh market to guide you to the Pella products that fit your home. Victorian, ranch, cottage and Tudor are the most common architectural styles in the communities we serve. We can help you pick out the traditional styles that fit like Architect Series double-hung windows, bay windows or French patio doors.
We’re committed to giving back to the Greater Pittsburgh community.
Pella Windows & Doors of Monroeville is part of the Gunton Corporation, a family-owned business with nearly 90 years of history. We have long-established roots in Pennsylvania and support a long list of local organizations that help improve Pittsburgh and the lives of its residents:
- The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center
- Pittsburgh Cares
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh
- Cancer Caring Center
- Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Communities In Schools of Pittsburgh-Allegheny County
- Glade Run Foundation
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh & Morgantown
- Highmark Caring Place
- Jeremiah’s Place
- Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the ALS Association
Pittsburgh Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
