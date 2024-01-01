Pella Windows & Doors of Morgantown

The Pella of Morgantown showroom offers area homeowners, architects and builders the opportunity to see and touch our products firsthand. All of the showroom models are updated to reflect the latest trends, colors and finishes. Our showroom is open by appointment only and we invite you to schedule a time that suits you to come and explore our showroom with one of our friendly Pella professionals.

At Pella of Morgantown, we are delighted to carry on a tradition of delivering quality Pella windows and doors to northern West Virginia that started in 1978. The traditional homes in our area have classic features, like casement and double-hung windows. Whether you are searching for new or replacement aluminum-clad wood, fiberglass or vinyl windows for your home, or updated patio and entry doors to complement, we can help you find what you’re looking for.