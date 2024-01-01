Pella Windows & Doors of Morgantown
Contact Details
- Call (304) 599-1013
- 1450 Earl Core RoadSuite 100Morgantown, WV26505
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday Closed
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
The newly opened Pella Windows & Doors of Morgantown showroom serves homeowners, builders and architects in Morgantown, West Virginia, as well as surrounding communities of Cheat Lake, Bridgeport, Fairmont, Clarksburg, Shinnston and Westover.
Our showroom is conveniently located on East Core Boulevard, across the street from Aldi, and is easily accessed from downtown, I-68 and the Cheat Lake area.
We want to help you find the perfect windows and doors for your project.
The Pella of Morgantown showroom offers area homeowners, architects and builders the opportunity to see and touch our products firsthand. All of the showroom models are updated to reflect the latest trends, colors and finishes. Our showroom is open by appointment only and we invite you to schedule a time that suits you to come and explore our showroom with one of our friendly Pella professionals.
At Pella of Morgantown, we are delighted to carry on a tradition of delivering quality Pella windows and doors to northern West Virginia that started in 1978. The traditional homes in our area have classic features, like casement and double-hung windows. Whether you are searching for new or replacement aluminum-clad wood, fiberglass or vinyl windows for your home, or updated patio and entry doors to complement, we can help you find what you’re looking for.
Pella is a proud part of the Morgantown community.
Our Pella professionals are familiar with this community because we live and work in it every day. We are pleased to offer continuing education classes for local architects, are proud members of the northern West Virginia Builders Association and supporters of Habitat for Humanity. And for more than a decade we have sponsored the MS 150 Pella Cycling Team that raises funds for Multiple Sclerosis research – a cause we passionately took up after a co-worker was diagnosed.
Pittsburgh Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
