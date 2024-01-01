Savannah, GA Windows and Doors

Situated in the northernmost corner of coastal Georgia and bordering South Carolina is the picture of Southern charm: Savannah. First founded in 1733, Savannah has held tight to its history over the years, which is evident in every crevice of the city. Tourists visit Savannah year-round to revel in its cobblestoned streets, moss-covered oaks, picturesque parks and squares, haunted cemeteries, Southern comfort food, and, most importantly, its breathtaking architecture. From stately Colonials and ornate Victorians in more historic neighborhoods, to the Low Country homes of nearby beach towns like Tybee Island, Savannah-area homeowners seeking to balance a distinct look and feel with modern functionality continue to rely on Pella’s innovative solutions.