Savannah, GA Windows and Doors

Explore Window and Door Trends in Savannah

Situated in the northernmost corner of coastal Georgia and bordering South Carolina is the picture of Southern charm: Savannah. First founded in 1733, Savannah has held tight to its history over the years, which is evident in every crevice of the city. Tourists visit Savannah year-round to revel in its cobblestoned streets, moss-covered oaks, picturesque parks and squares, haunted cemeteries, Southern comfort food, and, most importantly, its breathtaking architecture. From stately Colonials and ornate Victorians in more historic neighborhoods, to the Low Country homes of nearby beach towns like Tybee Island, Savannah-area homeowners seeking to balance a distinct look and feel with modern functionality continue to rely on Pella’s innovative solutions.

Savannah Popular Local Trends & Styles

    Energy-Efficient Materials

    In order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during Savannah’s hot, muggy summers, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes.

    Historic Charm

    Known for its history, Savannah is brimming with practically every traditional architectural style you can think of. When it comes to replacing the windows or doors in your home, rest assured that our products are true to traditional designs and materials.

    Eye-Catching Front Doors

    Despite the variety in Savannah home styles, front doors are consistently a key exterior focal point. A durable fiberglass front door can elevate the look of your home while reinforcing its design and boosting curb appeal.

