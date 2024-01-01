Al Herringshaw started working his way up in the windows and doors industry 34 years ago, learning the ins and outs of the business while gaining an appreciation for what makes a company truly successful. He has owned Pella of Greenfield since the summer of 2019, and in that time, he has fostered a culture of service-to customers and the community alike.

"We're a team," says Herringshaw. "And every team member shares a passion for their job, for our customers, and for our community."

Installed sales manager Dan Wells agrees: "Al has a way of keeping everyone engaged and focused on priorities. One of those priorities is supporting the communities where we live and work."

A fixture in Western Massachusetts and Vermont since 1962, Pella of Greenfield has long been known for its customer-centric approach to business. Our commit ment to growth is based in integrity, and that's why we hire team members who share our commitment to honest and hard-working service.

"I have one goal," says Al Herringshaw. "To make Pella of Greenfield the number one place to purchase windows and doors, and the number one place to work."

If you're interested in joining our team, please visit our careers page.