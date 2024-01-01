<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Our Team

Trusted window replacement and installation company

Meet Your Pella Windows & Doors of Vermont Leadership Team

Al Herringshaw started working his way up in the windows and doors industry 34 years ago, learning the ins and outs of the business while gaining an appreciation for what makes a company truly successful. He has owned Pella of Greenfield since the summer of 2019, and in that time, he has fostered a culture of service-to customers and the community alike.

"We're a team," says Herringshaw. "And every team member shares a passion for their job, for our customers, and for our community."

Installed sales manager Dan Wells agrees: "Al has a way of keeping everyone engaged and focused on priorities. One of those priorities is supporting the communities where we live and work."

A fixture in Western Massachusetts and Vermont since 1962, Pella of Greenfield has long been known for its customer-centric approach to business. Our commit ment to growth is based in integrity, and that's why we hire team members who share our commitment to honest and hard-working service.

"I have one goal," says Al Herringshaw. "To make Pella of Greenfield the number one place to purchase windows and doors, and the number one place to work."

If you're interested in joining our team, please visit our careers page.

Leadership

Al Herringshaw

Al Herringshaw

Owner/President

Read Bio

Sales Managers

Jim Paluch

Jim Paluch

Trade Sales Manager

Read Bio
Dan Wells

Dan Wells

Installed Sales Manager

Read Bio

Sales

Calvin Caswell

Calvin Caswell

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Bobby Clarke

Bobby Clarke

Installed Sales Representative

Read Bio
Jason Knecht

Jason Knecht

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Evan Potter

Evan Potter

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Todd Pudvar

Todd Pudvar

Installed Sales Representative

Read Bio

Trade & Contractor Sales

Alyssa Pettengill

Alyssa Pettengill

Senior Project Coordinator

Read Bio
Stacy Shiels

Stacy Shiels

Project Coordinator

Read Bio

Commercial Sales

Nathan Luippold

Nathan Luippold

Commercial Representative

Read Bio

Architect Representative

Jeff Stetter

Jeff Stetter

Architect Representative

Read Bio

Operations & Support

Trevor Bross

Trevor Bross

Installation Manager

Read Bio
Melinda Gebo

Melinda Gebo

Showroom Coordinator

Read Bio

Contact Us