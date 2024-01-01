Al Herringshaw started working his way up in the windows and doors industry 34 years ago, learning the ins and outs of the business while gaining an appreciation for what makes a company truly successful. He has owned Pella of Greenfield since the summer of 2019, and in that time, he has fostered a culture of service-to customers and the community alike.

"We're a team," says Herringshaw. "And every team member shares a passion for their job, for our customers, and for our community." Installed sales manager Dan Wells agrees: "Al has a way of keeping everyone engaged and focused on priorities. One of those priorities is supporting the communities where we live and work."

A fixture in Western Massachusetts and Vermont since 1962, Pella of Greenfield has long been known for its customer-centric approach to business. Our commit ment to growth is based in integrity, and that's why we hire team members who share our commitment to honest and hard-working service.