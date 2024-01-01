<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Trusted window replacement and installation company

Meet your local Pella team of Greenfield

Al Herringshaw started working his way up in the windows and doors industry 34 years ago, learning the ins and outs of the business while gaining an appreciation for what makes a company truly successful. He has owned Pella of Greenfield since the summer of 2019, and in that time, he has fostered a culture of service-to customers and the community alike.

"We're a team," says Herringshaw. "And every team member shares a passion for their job, for our customers, and for our community." Installed sales manager Dan Wells agrees: "Al has a way of keeping everyone engaged and focused on priorities. One of those priorities is supporting the communities where we live and work."

A fixture in Western Massachusetts and Vermont since 1962, Pella of Greenfield has long been known for its customer-centric approach to business. Our commit ment to growth is based in integrity, and that's why we hire team members who share our commitment to honest and hard-working service.

Leadership

Al Herringshaw

Al Herringshaw

Owner/President

Read Bio

Sales Managers

Jim Paluch

Jim Paluch

Trade Sales Manager

Read Bio
Dan Wells

Dan Wells

Installed Sales Manager

Read Bio

Sales

Greg Anderson

Greg Anderson

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Joe Bonini

Joe Bonini

Installed Sales Representative

Read Bio
Brad Chamberlin

Brad Chamberlin

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Ken Ducasse

Ken Ducasse

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Adam Lukomski

Adam Lukomski

Installed Sales Representative

Read Bio
Trevor McDaniel

Trevor McDaniel

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Ben Ricard

Ben Ricard

Installed Sales Representative

Read Bio
David Wallace

David Wallace

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Jason Wilkinson

Jason Wilkinson

Commercial Representative

Read Bio
Mitchell Rousseau

Mitchell Rousseau

Installed Sales Representative

Read Bio

Trade & Contractor Sales

Alyssa Pettengill

Alyssa Pettengill

Senior Project Coordinator

Read Bio
Stacy Shiels

Stacy Shiels

Project Coordinator

Read Bio

Commercial Sales

Don Schabacker

Don Schabacker

Commercial Representative

Read Bio

Architect Representative

Mary Lynn Hadix

Mary Lynn Hadix

Architectural Consultant

Read Bio

Operations

Trevor Bross

Trevor Bross

Installation Manager

Read Bio

Operations & Support

Melinda Gebo

Melinda Gebo

Showroom Coordinator

Read Bio

