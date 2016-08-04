3 Benefits to Window Replacement

Do replacement windows appeal to homebuyers? As it turns out, yes. Replacing your old, inefficient windows is one project that could pay off when it comes time to sell. They can help improve energy efficiency, curb appeal and beauty in a relatively short amount of time and according to the National Association of Realtors 2016 cost vs. value report, replacing your windows with new energy efficient windows can return 72% of the project cost upon resale*.

Why and when should you replace your windows?

Windows that are difficult, if not impossible, to open could need to be replaced. Windows that allow air to leak in from the outside or have fogging between the windows or condensation inside the windows also may need to be replaced. When you see these signs, it's likely time to replace your windows. Homeowners also choose to replace windows because they are outdated and don't match the style of the rest of the home. No matter the reason, there are advantages to replacement windows.

Energy efficiency

If you’re environmentally conscious, installing energy-efficient windows is a great way to reduce your footprint. Well-insulated windows can help lower your heating and cooling costs. Today's windows have double- or triple-pane glass that can contribute to increased energy efficiency, if you're upgrading from older single-pane windows.

If energy efficiency is a concern for you, make sure the windows you choose qualify for the Department of Energy’s ENERGY STAR® program. On a typical home, ENERGY STAR® certified windows can save on average $101 – $583 a year when replacing single-pane windows.1 You might also want to consider selecting Low-E glass coatings, which reflect heat. The Low-E glass helps reduce the ultraviolet (UV) rays that come into your home and fade furniture, carpets and walls. This can also help keep your home warmer and better insulated in the winter, and cooler in the summer. Replacement windows can also help eliminate uneven heating zones in your house, and give you more consistent heating and cooling, which is a big window replacement advantage.

Reduced noise

Another window replacement advantage is noise reduction. Brand new, well insulated windows can help reduce unpleasant noises like traffic or loud neighbors. This is an advantage especially if you are living in a densely populated city or suburban neighborhood, where neighbors and all their activities are close by.

Curb appeal

Replacement windows can instantly upgrade your home’s exterior, and when it comes to style, there is a large variety of choices to suit your personal tastes. Your windows can be completely customized with different hardware, finishes and trim. You can create a look that is uniquely your own and one that matches the style of your home perfectly.

An advantage to replacing all your windows at once is a consistent look, or consider replacing the windows on one side at the same time. If you are also replacing your exterior siding, it's best to do both at the same time so the siding can be fit snugly with the replacement windows. Your entire home will get a fresh, new look both inside and out, and new windows give you beautiful curb appeal that will reward you every time you pull into your driveway.

Making the decision to update your outdated and inefficient windows with new, energy efficient ones is a smart investment for your home. Lower your heating and cooling costs, reduce your carbon footprint, cut down on noise and increase your home's curb appeal, all with one project. For more information on replacing the windows in your home, contact the window replacement team at your local Pella Windows & Doors.

1 Ranges are based on the average savings among homes in modeled cities. Actual savings will vary based on local climate conditions, utility rates, and individual home characteristics. For more information, visit energystar.gov.

*According to the National Association of Realtors 2015 cost vs. value report