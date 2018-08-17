Whether your entry door is old or new, unfinished or finished, painting it a new color can help improve the look of your entryway and set the tone for the rest of your house before your guests even walk in the door. Entry doors don’t take very long to paint, so just wait for a weekend that’s not too warm or humid. This is a simple, yet effective way to make your entry door (and home) stand out and look brand new. You may want to check you door’s warranty to ensure painting the door will keep the warranty intact.

Hang curtains.

An easy way to enhance your home is to hang up new curtains in your rooms. Pick out your favorite color and pattern and go for a long length. Design bloggers all agree that you should hang your curtains high and wide to enhance your windows and let in more natural light. Look for a 96-inch curtain so you can raise them higher than normal (it’s also okay if they “puddle” on the floor). Spend Saturday morning shopping for new curtains, and then use the afternoon to hang them up. All in a day’s work.

Install flooring.

This may sound intimidating, but it’s relatively easy to install new flooring in your home, especially if you use click-lock planks. Any material that comes in a roll, like sheet vinyl, is also fairly quick to install. This one might take up most of your weekend, but it can have a large impact on your home. You’ll be surprised how much better your house looks just by adding new flooring.

Replace your hardware.

How’s your door hardware? Odds are, you may not have thought about it all that much before. But replacing your door handles and locks and finding a style that better fits your entry door can add that extra bit of flair.

But it’s more than just style. There are many different factors when it comes to choosing your door hardware. Do you want a handle or a knob? Do you want a handle set? What kind? Do you need additional security features? No matter what you choose, upgrading your door hardware can boost your home’s elegance and style.

Boost your curb appeal.

The outside of your home is your guests’ first impression, so make it great. While your windows and doors are a great way to add curb appeal, window and door replacements are big projects. But you can do other things to make the outside area around your home stand out, such as adding pots and plants, stones, outdoor seating, landscaping, welcome mats, and outdoor lighting. Obviously, you don’t have to do all of these. Choose the exterior project that's right for your home and make it happen.

Update light fixtures and ceiling fans.

Another lesser-thought of area is the place you don’t notice very often: your ceiling. Upgrading your ceiling fans and light fixtures is a subtle, yet impactful way to make your house feel more up-to-date and elegant. These are also fairly quick projects, so you can check it off the list by Saturday night.

Clean and organize your entryway.

When your guests walk in your front door, what is the first thing they see? Do they see scattered shoes and multiple jackets? Take the weekend and really think about how you could better organize your entryway to accommodate your guests and keep the first impressions positive. This could be mounting hooks, storing your shoes somewhere else, or just sweeping up. Then, put your plan into action. Cleaning up your entryway makes it more appealing to your guests and to you.

Add a kitchen backsplash.

One popular upgrade to add to your kitchen walls is a backsplash. A new backsplash completely changes the look and feel of your kitchen and can brighten up the room. Choose from ceramic or glass tile and get to work. As long as the wall you’re putting the backsplash on is sound and sturdy, you’re good to go.

Enhance your textures with a reclaimed wood wall.

Add some architectural variety and visual interest with a reclaimed wood wall. It doesn’t have to cover the entire wall, but wood will give an interesting, unique, and colorful look. This gives your home style and a natural, organic, and modern aesthetic.

Incorporate shelving to mimic built-ins.

Change up your home’s look and feel with new shelving. Specifically, shelving that can mimic the look of built-ins, such as cabinets or open shelving. Whether you choose to assemble the shelving yourself and add it to an empty space or existing cabinet or use a kit for a bookcase, choose something that maximizes your space, while also enhancing your home’s style.

While there are many other small projects you could accomplish in a weekend, these 10 ideas give you a good starting point to help map out your DIY game plan. Enjoy the weekend by adding value to your home, and you’ll thank yourself in the long run.