Double Hung vs. Single Hung Windows

We’ve looked at the differences between the two window types and considered the factors that may contribute to how energy efficient the windows really are. Now let’s dig into it: which is more energy efficient — single-hung or double-hung windows?

In reality, they are similarly efficient. Because the bulk of efficiency relies on glass selection (Low-E coating, double and triple pane selection, etc), material choice, and window installation, efficiency of either window type is largely in the hands of the homeowner.

However, when we look at the construction and operability of both window types, single-hung comes out on top for energy efficiency. Why? Single-hung windows feature only one operable panel as opposed to double-hung’s two, which means that by way of their functionality, double-hung windows have a greater risk of air leakage. It’s a slight advantage, but for homeowners looking to answer the question of which is more efficient as they decide which replacement windows will work well for their home, single-hung windows come out on top.

