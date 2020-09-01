Are Triple-Glazed Windows Worth the Money?

What are the advantages of triple glazing?

More doesn’t always mean better. But in this case, there are several benefits of triple-pane windows.

1. Triple-pane windows are more energy-efficient.

A lot of things affect energy efficiency. The number of window panes is a big one. Triple-pane windows are more efficient than dual-pane windows, which are more efficient than single-pane windows.

The additional panes of glass provide more insulation. But it’s not just the glass. In between each pane, there’s a layer of insulating gas. So a triple-glazed window actually has five times as many layers of insulation than single-glazed windows.

That extra insulation leads to reduced energy costs. In fact, Pella Lifestyle Series triple-pane windows were rated among the Most Efficient ENERGY STAR® certified products of 2020.1 So the energy savings alone could make triple-glazed windows worth the cost, paying off over the lifetime of your windows. Remember, which energy efficient windows will work best for your situation can vary depending on your location.

2. Triple-pane windows reduce noise.

The insulating properties of multiple layers of glass and gas that protect against the outside elements also protect against outside sound. So if you live in a big city or near a busy road, triple-glazed windows provide noise reduction benefits that make your home more comfortable beyond the temperature setting.

Traditionally, three-pane windows are all the same thickness. But increasing the thickness of the glass can improve its insulating properties and ability to dampen sound. And if you vary the thickness of each pane, you can control sound at various frequencies for further noise reduction.

3. Triple-pane Low-E windows reflect more heat.

Low-E glass is a common feature in energy-efficient windows. It helps block out the sun’s damaging ultraviolet and infrared rays. Low-E triple-glazed windows provide more protection from the sun, which does more than just keep your home from heating up.

Ultraviolet light can damage your home in the same way that it can damage your skin. Shielding the interior of your home from UV rays helps reduce the wear and tear on flooring, fabrics and other materials that are exposed to direct sunlight through your windows.

Reflecting heat reduces wear and tear in another important place — your home’s heating and cooling system. Most homeowners only think about the energy savings. But when you have to run your AC less to cool your home, that reduces the load on your HVAC system, helping to lower maintenance needs and possibly extend the life of your unit.